People's expectations have to be met to control environmental pollution: Minister Saber

Environment

UNB
15 April, 2024, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 15 April, 2024, 10:01 pm

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Saber Hossain Chowdhury said on Monday that though the level of challenges in environmental pollution control activities is very high, people's expectations have to be met.

People's hopes can't be destroyed if they make any complaint, it should be settled at the earliest, he said.

The minister said this while addressing the officials of the ministry at a special meeting held at the conference room of the ministry at the Secretariat on Monday.

It should be ensured that government programmes are environmentally friendly. To fulfil their respective responsibilities to ensure the protection of public health, he asserted.

Underscoring the use of single-use plastic and the need to make banner festoons with environmentally-friendly materials, Saber said eco-friendly municipality, zero waste villages should be implemented.

Environmental awareness should be increased through the education system. Necessary initiatives should be taken to include the environment, forests, climate change, and biodiversity in the textbooks by next year, 2025, the minister thinks.

Secretary of the ministry Dr Farhina Ahmed, Additional Secretary (Administration) Iqbal Abdullah Harun, Additional Secretary (Development) Md Mosharraf Hossain, Additional Secretary Tapan Kumar Biswas, Additional Secretary (Development) Dr Fahmida Khanam, Director General of the Department of Environment Dr Abdul Hamid and senior officials of the ministry were present in the meeting.

