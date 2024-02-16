Mounting marine animal deaths raise concern

Environment

TBS Report
16 February, 2024, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 16 February, 2024, 10:27 pm

Related News

Mounting marine animal deaths raise concern

3 dolphins, 1 porpoise, 1 turtle found dead in 3 days

TBS Report
16 February, 2024, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 16 February, 2024, 10:27 pm
Tarikul Islam, a senior scientific officer of the Bangladesh Oceanographic Research Institute, gauges a dead porpoise after it washed ashore on the Sugandha Beach in Cox’s Bazar on 14 February. The carcass of the mammal weighing around 3.88kg has been preserved at the institute’s specimen museum. Photo: Collected
Tarikul Islam, a senior scientific officer of the Bangladesh Oceanographic Research Institute, gauges a dead porpoise after it washed ashore on the Sugandha Beach in Cox’s Bazar on 14 February. The carcass of the mammal weighing around 3.88kg has been preserved at the institute’s specimen museum. Photo: Collected

Concerns are mounting over the rising deaths of endangered marine animals washing ashore in Cox's Bazar. In the past three days, authorities found three dead dolphins, one porpoise, and one turtle on the coast.

On Friday, two dolphins – an Irrawaddy and an Indo-Pacific humpback – were found in Ukhiya upazila's Sonar Para and Inani beaches, respectively. Officials from the Bangladesh Oceanographic Research Institute (BORI) collected samples for further investigation.

BORI's Senior Scientific Officer Tarikul Islam identified the potential threats to the Indo-Pacific humpback dolphin, including habitat loss, pollution, coastal development, overfishing, and increased maritime traffic. He suspects the dolphin died from habitat degradation or accidental entanglement in fishing gear.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Another Irrawaddy dolphin, entangled in a rope and deceased for approximately two weeks, was found on Himchari beach on Thursday. The 6 feet long animal weighed 100 kilograms. Investigators believe the three dolphins perished due to entanglement in fishing nets while swimming near the coast.

The discovery of several dead marine animals on the shores of Cox's Bazar highlights ongoing threats to local wildlife.

On February 14, a newly born Indo-Pacific finless porpoise, the first recorded in the area, was found dead at Sugandha Point. Scientists attribute its death to potential entanglement, collision, pollution or construction-related impacts.

Prof Dr Towhida Rashid, director general of BORI, confirmed that the small aquatic mammal has been preserved in their specimen museum.

Additionally, the carcass of an olive ridley sea turtle was found near the Reju River mouth on February 15. This brings the confirmed sea turtle deaths since January to at least 20.

Investigators believe this individual marine animal likely died after encountering fishing gear or while attempting to lay eggs. Some 102 eggs were found in its stomach.

These incidents follow previous discoveries of dead marine animals in the area, including Irrawaddy dolphins and whales. Such findings warrant further investigation and emphasise the need for comprehensive conservation efforts to protect endangered marine species in Cox's Bazar.

Bangladesh / Top News

Marine animal death / Endangered Dolphins

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Apart from the environmental effects from increased CO2 emissions, how the ever-increasing number of SUVs will be accommodated on the narrow streets of Dhaka is also a matter of concern. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Why you should think twice before buying an SUV

13h | Panorama
As a child, Rubel used to come to the faculty of Fine Arts holding his father’s hand. And Rubel never left, establishing a small shop at the place his father departed from. Photos: Asma Sultana Prova

The mystical flute seller outside the faculty of Fine Arts

12h | Panorama
Recognition would give Palestine more political, legal and even symbolic power. Photo: Reuters

Would a recognised Palestine help end the Gaza conflict?

12h | Panorama
TBS Illustration.

Why Bangladesh's bond market is struggling to break free

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

In the second week of February, why is the capital market in the opposite direction?

In the second week of February, why is the capital market in the opposite direction?

1d | Videos
Ivory Coast president rewards football team for their AFCON win

Ivory Coast president rewards football team for their AFCON win

1d | Videos
Why Japan slips into recession

Why Japan slips into recession

1d | Videos
Russia is close to creating cancer vaccines

Russia is close to creating cancer vaccines

7h | Videos