A drowning Chattogram: A death in drain, boats on roads

Houses flooded as heavy rain continues to hammer Chattogram. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/ TBS

Second-year college student Nipa Palit had just gotten out of her home, on her way to attend the annual examinations on Monday.

She never reached the examination centre.

While crossing an inundated road, the 22-year-old fell in a drain and drowned, right in the middle of the port city.

Nipa's death was the first reported casualty due to waterlogging in the city battered by the recent heavy rainfalls.

According to meteorologists, Chattogram recorded about 216 mm of rainfall – approximately 9 inches – in the last 24 hours till Monday 3pm, leaving roads and alleys underwater and bringing daily life to a halt.

It's a surreal situation at the moment, with some people even reported to be fishing on inundated roads, and children swimming in the heart of the city.

Some people have even resorted to journeying my boat, traversing roads where only a few days ago cars used to drive on.

A woman crosses a inundated road in Chattogram on 4 August 2023. Photo: Mohammad Minjah Uddin/ TBS

"Rainfall is more in the city than in the coastal areas. Patenga weather station recorded 216 millimetres of rain in the previous 24 hours till 3pm on Monday (7 August). Yesterday the weather station recorded the highest rainfall of this season– 231.4 millimetres," Chattogram Meteorological Office Assistant Meteorologist Zahirul Islam told The Business Standard (TBS).

"Monsoons, convective clouds and excessive air pressure over the ocean are causing heavy rainfall. Heavy rain is likely to continue for another two to three days. There is a risk of landslides in Chattogram due to rains," he added.

Things might get even worse as Srabon- one of the two months that make up the rainy season as per the Bengali calendar- is entering its last stage.

According to the information from the Meteorological Department, rainfall has been going on in the port city since Tuesday (1 August). However, heavy rainfall has started since Friday (4 August).

On Saturday (5 August) 65.2 millimetres was recorded at Patenga weather station in the previous 24 hours from 3pm. At the same time, 77 mm of rainfall was recorded at Ambagan station in the city. In the previous 24 hours, Patenga saw 42.8 millimetres of rain and the city received 125 millimetres of rain.

Chattogram did not receive much rain in the first month and a half of the monsoon season. The highest rainfall of this year has occurred in the last few days, which led to waterlogging.

Knee-to-waist deep water has risen in various areas of the city including Muradpur, Bahaddarhat, Chawkbazar, Baklia, Halishahar, Agrabad, CDA residential area and Patenga.

People have been confined to their houses as rainwater has inundated roads and alleys and flooded houses in other parts of the city as well.

Transportation disrupted

Transportation crisis has arisen with rickshaw-auto rickshaw drivers demanding high fares.

Rickshaws are in heavy demand as waterlogging grips Chattogram. Photo: Mohammad Minjah Uddin/ TBS

Mahfuzur Rahman, an official of a private company, a resident of the Halisahar area of the city, told TBS, "I could not get the car out because of the water. CNG auto rickshaw drivers are demanding Tk300 for distances that could usually have a fare of Tk150. The situation is dire with water on all roads."

Various private educational institutions also announced closure due to the waterlogging situation.

Adverse weather has also disrupted air traffic in the region.

"Three flights from Dhaka could not land at Cox's Bazar airport and were rerouted to land at Chattogram's Shah Amanat International Airport due to adverse weather conditions. The flights landed at Cox's Bazar around 3:30 pm after two to two and a half hours delay," Shah Amanat International Airport Director Group Captain Taslim Ahmed told TBS.

Meanwhile, retail markets are also reeling from the impacts of the waterlogging.

The supply of consumer goods from the wholesale market is relatively low, traders said. Due to the disruption of traffic, the sale of goods is decreasing.

Meanwhile, Chattogram railway saw no disruption.

"There was no problem on the main railway line. All train schedules are correct. However, due to rising water at Nandirhat in Hathazari, the Chittagong University route shuttle and Nazirhat trains have stopped," Chattogram Railway Station Master Ratan Kumar Chowdhury said.

Due to heavy rains, transportation of goods is hampered. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/ TBS

On the other hand, the movement of cargo from the port is also being hindered.

Ataul Kabir, director (Operation) of Water Transport Cell, a company that operates lighter ships, told TBS, "Due to heavy rains, unloading of goods at outer anchorage has been stopped for the last three days. Normally 40-50 lighter vessels are allocated spots daily for unloading of goods at outer anchorage. No lighter vessel has been allotted any spot since last Saturday till Monday noon."

Azizul Haque, owner of Aziz Trading in Khatunganj, told TBS, "People are confined to their homes due to water. As a result, sales in retail stores are also low. So our customers are not coming here either. In case of emergency, a few buyers are transporting small quantities of goods together in a truck. Besides, there are fewer buyers coming from outside the city."

People being evacuated from hill areas

The district administration and the Chattogram City Corporation are evacuating the residents from areas that are at risk of being flooded.

There have been landslides in various areas of Chittagong University campus. One person was injured when a wall collapsed in a residential house in a campus colony early on Monday. Neighbours rescued the four occupants of the house, who were unhurt. Students did not come as the shuttle train was stopped in the campus.

Chattogram Additional Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rakib Hasan told TBS that around 800 families have been safely evacuated since Saturday. The district administration and city corporation authorities have opened 98 shelters where 5,000 people have taken refuge

Projects continue while waterlogging persists

Chattogram Development Authority (CDA), Water Development Board (WDB) and Chattogram City Corporation have been implementing at least four projects involving Tk15,000 crore in Chattogram for the last eight years, but yet the city gets flooded after a short spell of rain, frustrating its residents.

CDA Chairman Zahirul Alam Dubash said in a press conference on 2 May this year before the start of the monsoon season, "This time there will not be so much flooding."

However, the city could not withstand the rains of the last few days.

On the other hand, Chattogram City Corporation Mayor Rezaul Karim Chowdhury is blaming the CDA for the suffering caused due to flooding.

He said, "We have said from the beginning that it is important to work on drainage projects in coordination with the councillors. But it was not done. That is why we are suffering today."

A total of 57 canals in Chattogram drain water from the Bay of Bengal, Karnaphuli River and Halda River. Among them, the main 36 canals are undergoing renovation, restoration, excavation, construction of walls and installation of regulators to control tides. CDA is implementing two projects, WDB one and Chattogram City Corporation one.

A shopkeeper at a flooded clothing store in Chattogram on 4 August 2023. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/ TBS

According to the stakeholders, despite getting four major projects in Chattogram in the last 8 years to solve waterlogging, there has been no benefit due to lack of coordination, lack of proper feasibility study, procrastination, mid-way design changes and project slowness.

The Army is implementing the CDA project titled "Re-excavation, expansion, renovation and development of canals for waterlogging in Chattogram city". The project, with a budget of Tk 9,526 crore, will expire in December this year. The progress of the project is close to 80%.

The Tk1,620 crore project of the Water Development Board for flood control and waterlogging in Chattogram has progressed a little over 30% in four years.

The embankment road construction project from Kalurghat Bridge to Chaktai Canal along the Karnaphuli River in Chattogram is being implemented at a cost of Tk2,746 crore. The duration of the CDA scheme is till June 2024. The progress of the project is more than 70%.

Chattogram City Corporation's canal digging project from Baripara to Karnaphuli River at a cost of Tk1,362 crore has not been completed even in nine years. The project has been extended till June 2024. The progress of the project is about 50%.

Engineer Delwar Majumder, former president of the Institute of Engineers (IEB) Chattogram Center told TBS, "Every year since the start of the project, it was said that there will be no flooding next year. But there have been floods every year. That's why people don't trust them now. I don't believe it either."