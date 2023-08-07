Youth killed in onrush of upstream water; 2 lakh people marooned in Cox’s Bazar

Bangladesh

TBS Report
07 August, 2023, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 07 August, 2023, 07:17 pm

Related News

Youth killed in onrush of upstream water; 2 lakh people marooned in Cox’s Bazar

The met office has raised concerns about the risks of landslides due to the ongoing rainfall

TBS Report
07 August, 2023, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 07 August, 2023, 07:17 pm
Over two lakh people have been marooned in 15 unions of Cox’s Bazar district due to incessant rains and tidal surge. Nupa Alam/TBS
Over two lakh people have been marooned in 15 unions of Cox’s Bazar district due to incessant rains and tidal surge. Nupa Alam/TBS

A young man was swept away by the currents of the Matamuhuri river in Chakaria while gathering wood from the onrush water this afternoon.

Meanwhile, over two lakh people have been marooned in 15 unions of Cox's Bazar district due to incessant rains and tidal surge.

Around 1pm today, the body of the youth was recovered from the Laksharchar estuary of the river, Chakaria Upazila Chairman Fazlul Karim Sayedee told The Business Standard.

The met office has raised concerns about the risks of landslides due to the ongoing rainfall.

Dulal Chandra Das, monitoring officer at the Cox's Bazar regional meteorological office, said 107 millimetres of rain was recorded in a span of 24 hours from 3pm Sunday to 3pm Monday.

Additionally, 81 millimetres of rain were recorded from 6am to 3pm today, he said.

Trees have been uprooted due to tidal waves in Cox&#039;s Bazar. Photo: Nupa Alam/TBS
Trees have been uprooted due to tidal waves in Cox's Bazar. Photo: Nupa Alam/TBS

The official said heavy rainfall is expected to continue for the next three days.

Chakaria Upazila Chairman Fazlul Karim said water from the hills flows through the hilly district and Chakaria via Matamuhuri river.

The onrush of upstream water, heavy rainfall and tidal waves led to the collapse of dams, resulting in widespread inundation across various unions of the upazila, said the chairman.

He went on to say that Kakra, Laksharchar, Bumubil Chari, Surejpur-Manikpur, and Koyarbil are the most affected areas.

Chakaria Upazila Nirbahi Officer JP Dewan said, "The government has initiated initial assistance efforts for the residents of the flooded regions. Affected individuals from these inundated areas are being relocated to shelters for their safety."

Moreover, the issue of erosion persists in underwater zones, including Marine Drive and Cox's Bazar sea beach areas.

The tidal waves continue to erode marine drive, Laboni beach, Sugandha Point, Maheshkhali and Kutubdia upazila.  

The authorities have undertaken measures to prevent erosion by creating sand embankments in geo bags along certain sections of Marine Drive, while more erosions have been observed in a few other vulnerable locations.

Cox's Bazar Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Shahin Imran said more than 50,000 families have been marooned in the district. 

He also informed that shelter centres have been opened in every upazila.

"The administration is currently assisting the affected people with the resources allocated so far. However, the specific demands at the upazila level have not yet been determined. Once the demands from the upazila are received, they will be forwarded to the ministry for further action," he added.

Top News

rain / waterlogging / Cox's Bazar / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Gearoid Reidy. Sketch: TBS

Japan is bringing in more foreigners than you think

10h | Panorama
Ami Probashi: Revolutionising foreign migration with a digital touch

Ami Probashi: Revolutionising foreign migration with a digital touch

8h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

A stubborn Imran Khan, opportunist opponents and a problematic military

12h | Panorama
Hand Crafted Tacos at BBQ Express. Photo: Shovy

Tacos of Dhaka: Tradition, fusion and innovation

13h | Food

More Videos from TBS

Pakistani cricketers are expected to receive 'record' raises in new contracts

Pakistani cricketers are expected to receive 'record' raises in new contracts

3h | TBS SPORTS
How to Cook Honey Lemon Chicken Wings

How to Cook Honey Lemon Chicken Wings

3h | TBS Food
Peru’s ancient whale may be earth’s largest animal

Peru’s ancient whale may be earth’s largest animal

5h | TBS World
Bangladeshi Fighter’s first ever MMA Title Defence

Bangladeshi Fighter’s first ever MMA Title Defence

16m | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
BCSA joins International Cricket Supporters' Committee
Sports

BCSA joins International Cricket Supporters' Committee

2
File Photo: Reuters
South Asia

Pakistani court gives Hafiz Saeed 10-year prison sentence on terror charges

3
Moderna Covid-19 vaccine stability eases distribution challenges
Coronavirus chronicle

Moderna Covid-19 vaccine stability eases distribution challenges

4
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic