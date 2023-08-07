Ctg college student drowns in water accumulated in front of her house

Bangladesh

TBS Report
07 August, 2023, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 07 August, 2023, 04:12 pm

Her cousin Joy Ghosh said that her final exams were going on, and she tragically passed away while on her way to the exam centre this morning

A college student named Nipa Palit died after drowning in accumulated water in front of her house in Chattogram.

The incident occurred in ward No 1 in the Nandirhat area under Fatehpur union around 8am today (7 August).

"We found that Nipa was suffering from epilepsy. A case of unnatural death has been registered at Hathazari police station on account of this incident," Hathazari police station Officer in Charge Moniruzzaman told The Business Standard. 

"We have sent the body to Chittagong Medical for autopsy," he added.

Nipa was a second-year degree student at the Hathazari Government College.

Her cousin Joy Ghosh said that her final exams were going on, and she tragically passed away while on her way to the exam centre this morning. 

"She left home in the morning to sit for exams. The road in front of her house was submerged in knee-deep water, and she drowned shortly thereafter," Joy said. 

He added that her body surfaced around 8:30am.
 

