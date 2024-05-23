Dhaka South will achieve 25% aforestation goal and more: Mayor Taposh

"The premier has set the goal to reach 25% forestation to tackle the impacts of climate change… The Dhaka South City Corporation will be the first in the country to achieve that target,” he said

Dhaka South Mayor Fazle Noor Taposh plants a tree at a tree plantation and plant distribution programme by the Bangladesh Chhatra League in front of the Nagar Bhaban in Dhaka on 23 May. Photo: Courtesy
Dhaka South Mayor Fazle Noor Taposh plants a tree at a tree plantation and plant distribution programme by the Bangladesh Chhatra League in front of the Nagar Bhaban in Dhaka on 23 May. Photo: Courtesy

The Dhaka South City Corporation will achieve the 25% aforestation goal that was set by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina through its ongoing projects, Mayor Fazle Noor Taposh said today (23 May). 

Speaking at a tree plantation programme by the Bangladesh Chhatra League in front of the Nagar Bhaban, the mayor said the Chhatra League initiative and the city corporation's ongoing projects will result in over 25% forestation in areas under its jurisdictions.

Stating that the country's forest coverage was below 10%, the mayor said, "Following the announcement by PM Hasina, forest area in the country has increased to 17%. The premier has set the goal to reach 25% forestation to tackle the impacts of climate change… The Dhaka South City Corporation will be the first in the country to achieve that goal."

Mayor Taposh called on the Chhatra League to plant trees in the Osmani Udyan, Panthakunja Udyan, on both sides of Buriganga, Shyampur, Jirani, Manda and Khalunagar channels.

Leaders of the Dhaka South Chhatra League announced that they will plant two lakh trees in the city corporation area. In line with that goal, they distributed 500 plants of different types among various units of the Chhatra League.
 

