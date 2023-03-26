The country will be turned pollution-free: Environment minister

A recent study found that biomass burning (burning of leaves, wood, etc) is equally responsible as fossil fuel burning for black carbon emission, known to cause cancer. Photo: Mumit M/TBS

Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Md. Shahab Uddin on Sunday said that Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman had planted trees extensively in the country with the call of green revolution, enacted laws to protect environment and wildlife. Taking Bangabandhu as an ideal and inspiration, work is being done to turn the country into a pollution-free green Bengal.

The Minister of Environment said these things as the chief guest at a discussion program titled 'The father of the nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's historical leadership and development of the country' organized at the Forest Department on the occasion of the Great Independence and National Day 2023.

At the beginning of the speech, the minister remembered all the brave freedom fighters including the father of the nation with deep respect and said, without Bangabandhu the history of Bangladesh cannot be written.

Mentioning that Bangabandhu united the Bengali nation and prepared the countrymen step by step, the minister said, "His able daughter Hon'ble Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has given due status to the brave freedom fighters and is taking the country forward."

Deputy Minister of the Ministry Begum Habibun Nahar, Secretary Dr. Farhina Ahmed and Additional Secretary Iqbal Abdullah Harun spoke as special guests in the discussion program.

Before the meeting, the environment minister and the guests placed wreaths on the portrait of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. After the discussion, prayers were offered for the salvation of the souls of the brave martyrs and the prosperity of the country and the people.