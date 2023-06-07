Environmentalists call for alternatives to single-use plastic to fight pollution

Environmental organisations and activists have called for raising public awareness about the urgent need for alternatives to single-use plastic to tide over the harmful impact of microplastic.

Referring to a High Court order, they also stressed the need for a ban on single-use plastic through legislation. They were speaking at a seminar organised yesterday by the Association for Land Reform and Development, the Bangladesh Resource Centre for Indigenous Knowledge, the Bangladesh Environmental Lawyers Association (Bela), the Bondhu Foundation, the Green Savers, and the Eco-Social Development Organisation.

At the seminar, Dr Shahriar Hossain, secretary general of the Eco-Social Development Organisation, and Pavel Partha, director of the Bangladesh Resource Centre for Indigenous Knowledge, said plastic is non-biodegradable and microplastics persist in the environment for thousands of years.

Plastic pollution has harmful effects on land and marine ecosystems, biodiversity, soil, water, agriculture, food cycles and air. Millions of sea and land creatures are suffering through injuries and dying due to ingesting plastic, said the speakers.

They also emphasised the health hazards caused by microplastics that infiltrate foods and drinks.

Syeda Rizwana Hasan, chief executive of the Environmental Lawyers Association, pointed out that banning polythene bags in the past did not cause any significant disruptions in the market. Many countries have successfully transitioned to using alternatives like glass bottles for water.

Hasan urged the authorities concerned to ban single-use plastic and encourage the use of biodegradable alternatives to it in line with a High Court order in this regard.

Agreeing with her, other speakers and experts at the seminar called for the adoption of biodegradable bags and other environment-friendly alternatives to reduce reliance on single-use plastic.

Mubarak Ahmad Khan, scientific advisor of the Bangladesh Jute Mills Corporation, specifically advocated for the use of "sonali bags" made from jute as an alternative to polythene bags.

Deputy Minister for Environment, Forest, and Climate Change Habibun Nahar, the chief guest on the occasion, acknowledged the need for a greater action plan to check plastic pollution, and stressed the importance of leading by example.

She also emphasised the significance of grassroots level seminars to educate people and raise awareness about pollution, stating that a ban on polythene through legislation would only be effective if people were properly informed and motivated to go for change.

Nahar also urged individuals to take responsibility within their own surroundings and families to keep their cities clean and free of plastic waste.

Abdul Hamid, director general of the Department of Environment, said the organisation has taken up various programmes and awareness campaigns to address the issue as well as to promote recycling and reuse of plastic. He stressed the importance of collective action in this regard.