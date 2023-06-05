Development without reducing environment pollution might be futile: Ctg divisional commissioner

Bangladesh might become a developed country which got submerged due to a rise in the sea level following a 2-4 degrees Celsius increase in the earth's temperature for global warming and climate change in the next 20 years, the Chattogram divisional commissioner has said.

"The government is working hard to make Bangladesh a developed country by 2041. But all the development endeavours may go in vain if we cannot control the environment pollution," said Dr Mohammad Aminur Rahman, divisional commissioner of Chattogram, at a discussion on the occasion of the World Environment Day at Zila Shilpakala Academy Auditorium in Chattogram yesterday.

"It is high time we vowed to stop polluting our environment to save Bangladesh from being inundated," He said at the programme organised by the Department of Environment office in Chattogram with the theme "Plastic Pollution".

Dr Mohammad Aminur Rahman applauded the district administration's initiative to make Chattogram free of plastic and expressed hope that it will launch an appropriate plan of action to make the initiative a success.

Hillol Biswas, director of Department of Environment in Chattogram, chaired the meeting in which Tarik Hasan, additional deputy commissioner (general), Nasim Farhana Shirin, director of Department of Environment lab, and Faysal Mahmud, additional commissioner (traffic) of Chattogram Metropolitan Police, among others, participated.

A daylong Environment Fair was organised at the Shilpakala Academy premises to celebrate the World Environment Day, where different organisations showcased their green technologies.

The chief guest along with other guests inaugurated the fair after the meeting.