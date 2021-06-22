Commuters suffer as heavy morning shower inundates capital

A heavy morning shower has inundated many parts of the capital Dhaka, causing immense suffering to the city dwellers.

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department today forecast that the torrential monsoon rain is likely to continue for 2-3 days in Dhaka.

Besides, the Met office recorded 18 mm rain today in just three hours since morning, which has disrupted public movement, increasing their suffering.

Various areas of the capital have witnessed rainwater accumulating on the roads.

Roads leading to 300 feet area from Bashudhara residential area have been inundated, as well roads from Madhubag to Magbazar, reports Somoy News.

Besides, the busy streets of the capital's Gulshan area, alongside Badda, Kuril Bishwa Road, Karwan Bazar, Malibagh, etc are facing waterlogging.

Abdul Hamid, meteorologist of BMD said it will rain intermittently throughout the day in the capital including other places.

The Met office also forecast that light to moderate rain/thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at most places all over the country.

Khulna division and many places in Rangpur, Rajshahi, Mymensingh, Barishal, Chattogram&Sylhet divisions will see moderately heavy to heavy falls.