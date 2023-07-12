AL, BNP rallies in Dhaka: Commuters suffer due to lack of public transport

Bangladesh

TBS Report
12 July, 2023, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 12 July, 2023, 05:15 pm

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

A shortage of public transport in Dhaka is causing immense sufferings for commuters as the rallies of Awami League and BNP are taking place in the capital on the same day.

The number of passengers is fewer than other days, but those who have gone out of the house for urgent needs are finding it difficult to get on a bus to go to their destinations.

Some bus owners have decided not to operate their buses due to security concerns, while others are charging exorbitant fares.

The road in front of the BNP central office in Naya Paltan remained closed since Wednesday morning, causing traffic congestion and inconvenience for commuters using the route.

Passengers have to wait for a long time to get on buses to go from the press club to other places.

The same picture was seen in Mohakhali, Gulshan, Kazipara, Angargao, Shyamoli, Bijoy Shoroni, Farmgate, Shahbagh, Paltan, Gulistan, and Moghbazar area in the capital.

There are fewer buses on most roads, and those that are plying are carrying very few passengers.

Aminul Haque was waiting to go to Bangabandhu Medical College Hospital from Mirpur-10 this afternoon. He told The Business Standard that he had to wait for an hour and a half and pay extra fare to CNG after not getting a bus.

"There are very few buses on the road. It's a suffering for those of us who are out on urgent errands," he said. 

The traffic on the roads of Farmgate, Karwanbazar, Mohakhali was lower compared to other days. Rains aggravated the suffering of commuters.

Shimul, who was standing for a bus in Mohakhali, told TBS, "I can't get on a bus to Paltan. Most of the buses are saying they will not go up to Paltan."

Meanwhile, there was a heavy traffic jam on the Fakirapool to Motijheel road in the afternoon. Office-goers had to suffer finding transport. Many people were seen going to their destinations on foot from the Shapla Chattar area. Some were looking for alternative routes instead of these routes.

The BNP is holding a rally in front of the central office in Nayapaltan of the capital. The party will announce its "one point" movement to force the government to resign.

On the other hand, the ruling party Awami League has started a peace rally at Baitul Mukarram South Gate.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police has allowed both the parties to hold rallies in the capital under 23 conditions.

