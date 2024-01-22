Cold wave persists over 21 districts, rainfall likely this week 

A chill is in the air across northern Bangladesh as a mild cold wave sweeps through Rangpur and Rajshahi divisions, along with Tangail, Madaripur, Kishoreganj, Jashore, Chuadanga, and Kushtia districts.

Temperatures dipping as low as 8.1 degrees Celsius in some areas have prompted the government primary schools to delay their start times until 10am due to the biting cold and dense fog.

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) also predicts rain at some places over Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal, and Chattogram divisions between 23 and 24 January due to a western low pressure and a seasonal low over the South Bay.

On Monday (22 January), the lowest temperature was recorded at 8.1 degrees Celsius in Dinajpur and Badalgachi of Naogaon. Earlier on Sunday, Rajshahi, Ishwardi (Pabna), and Badalgachi (Naogaon) shared the lowest temperature of 9.5 degrees Celsius.

Dhaka experienced its coldest winter morning yet with a temperature of 12.1 degrees Celsius, a two-degree drop from the previous day, said meteorologist Omar Farooq of BMD.

Meteorologist Mostofa Kamal Palash, a PhD researcher on meteorology and climate at the University of Saskatchewan in Canada, said European and American weather models indicate the possibility of 10 to 30 mm of rain over Bangladesh and West Bengal, India, on 23 and 24 January due to a western depression.

The maximum rainfall is expected over Khulna division districts, particularly Jhenaidah, Jashore, Kushtia, Chuadanga, Meherpur, and Khulna, The second highest rainfall probability is over Barisal division and the 3rd highest rainfall is likely over Gopalganj, Munshiganj, Faridpur, Madaripur, and Shariatpur districts of Dhaka division, Palash added.

Different parts of the country experienced rainfall last Thursday and Friday, with Jashore and Chuadanga receiving 22 and 20 mm of rain respectively.

From 26 to 30 January, more dense fog is anticipated after the rain, potentially intensifying the cold conditions, Palash said, adding that European and American models suggest another potential rain spell between 1 and 5 February.

Meteorologists urge potato, onion, and winter vegetable farmers to prioritise proper drainage management before the rain arrives. Brick kiln owners are advised to take steps to protect raw bricks.

Govt primary schools to start classes at 10am due to biting cold

Classes at all the government primary schools will start from 10:00am till 31 January due to dense fog and extremely cold conditions. The Ministry of Primary and Mass Education on Monday issued a circular in this regard.

In light of the season's lowest temperature of 9.1 degrees Celsius recorded at 9 am, Bogura's primary and secondary schools will remain closed for Monday. According to Shah Alam, a senior observer at the Bogura Met Office, a mild cold wave is gripping the district.

District Education Officer Hazrat Ali and District Primary Education Officer Asaduzzaman Chowdhury both confirmed the closures, citing temperatures falling below 10 degrees Celsius.

This follows a 16 January directive from the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education (DSHE), empowering local authorities to shut schools when temperatures dip below 10 degrees Celsius.

According to the circular, "The regional deputy directors in consultation with the district education officers can keep the educational institutions under secondary level closed if the temperature drops below 10 degrees Celsius in any district."

The order will remain in force till 31 January, the circular added.