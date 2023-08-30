US firms showing interest in investing in energy sector: Nasrul

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid today said the interest of US companies is increasing gradually to invest in Bangladesh's power and energy sector as an investment-friendly atmosphere is prevailing here.

"US firms have shown interest in conducting drills in the deep sea. US company Excelerate Energy has been given approval to set up another FSRU in the deep sea at Pyara," he said when a 15-member delegation of the US-Bangladesh Business Council paid a courtesy call on him at the Secretariat.

Nasrul said there are opportunities to invest in gas and power transmission, construction of smart grids, installation of modern technology in the power and energy sector, renewable energy, offshore and onshore wind power, lithium battery factories, cyber security, and oil and gas exploration.

Lauding the progress of Bangladesh, US-Bangladesh Business Council president former ambassador Atul Keshap said the US companies are very interested in investing in Bangladesh, so deep sea exploration is possible.

Mentioning that the US companies want to work with the Bangladesh government, he said if mutual commitment and sharing of experiences are ensured, both countries will get benefits.