Qatar, US sign deal to supply LNG to Bangladesh

Energy

Reuters
29 January, 2024, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 29 January, 2024, 06:58 pm

Related News

Qatar, US sign deal to supply LNG to Bangladesh

The deal is the latest in a series state-owned QatarEnergy has with European and Asian partners tied to its massive North Field expansion project

Reuters
29 January, 2024, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 29 January, 2024, 06:58 pm
Representational image. Photo: Reuters
Representational image. Photo: Reuters

QatarEnergy and US-based Excelerate Energy signed an agreement on Monday to supply 1 million metric tonnes per year (mtpa) of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Bangladesh for 15 years from January 2026.

The deal is the latest in a series state-owned QatarEnergy has with European and Asian partners tied to its massive North Field expansion project, which is expected to lift Qatar's LNG production to 126 mtpa by 2027 from 77 mtpa now.

Qatar, among the world's top LNG exporters, is already the largest supplier of LNG to Bangladesh.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

It views natural gas as a transition fuel that will be needed far into the future.

"This new agreement will further strengthen our relationship with Excelerate while also supporting the energy requirements of the People's Republic of Bangladesh and its stride towards greater economic development," QatarEnergy Chief Executive Saad al-Kaabi said in the statement.

Al-Kaabi told Reuters last month QatarEnergy expected to agree long-term LNG supply deals in Asia and Europe, with several imminent.

Excelerate will buy 850,000 mtpa of LNG in 2026 and 2027, then 1 mtpa from 2028 to 2040, QatarEnergy said. It will be shipped to floating storage and regasification units in Bangladesh.

Daniel Bustos, Excelerate Energy's executive vice president and chief commercial officer, said in September the company was in advanced talks to supply long-term LNG to Bangladesh.

Top News

LNG / qatar / US / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Pallabi metro rail station at Mirpur-12 substantially eased Mirpur residents’ commute. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

How the metro rail changed the life of Uttara and Mirpur residents

9h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

The four best alternatives to gas stoves

11h | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

Vera Ink x Akangkha introduces Gratitude Journal for mindful living

11h | Brands
WCNSF: Gaza&#039;s devastating new acronym for wounded children with no surviving family. Photo: Reuters

Imagine

14h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Pentagon to avenge the killing of three US soldiers in Tower-22

Pentagon to avenge the killing of three US soldiers in Tower-22

2h | Videos
What Bangladesh need to do to play the semi of U19 World Cup

What Bangladesh need to do to play the semi of U19 World Cup

1h | Videos
The metro rail has left the bus transporters in a discomfort

The metro rail has left the bus transporters in a discomfort

4h | Videos
Xavi's tragic end after pulling Barca from the brink

Xavi's tragic end after pulling Barca from the brink

5h | Videos