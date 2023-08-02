PM opens 200MW solar power plant 

BSS
02 August, 2023, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 02 August, 2023, 07:18 pm

PM opens 200MW solar power plant 

Beximco Power has constructed the country's largest solar power plant at Sundarganj in Gaibandha.

BSS
02 August, 2023, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 02 August, 2023, 07:18 pm
File photo
File photo

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today inaugurated a 200 megawatt (MW) solar power plant title, Teesta Solar Limited from a gathering at Rangpur Zila School ground.

Beximco Power has constructed the country's largest solar power plant at Sundarganj in Gaibandha, said a press release.

The power plant has commenced power generation and transmission to the national grid from December 2022 on a trial basis.

About the project, Shayan F. Rahman, Chairman of Beximco Power Limited, said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has a roadmap for global warming and environment protection.

The government is doing a lot of work on it, he added.

He said Beximco is a pioneer in many sectors.

"We think, the renewable energy sector will be very important for future energy. So we have taken decision to invest here," he added.

He said the project is a crucial solution to the power crisis in the northern region, which is facing challenges due to its dependence on imported primary fuels and the pressure it places on the country's forex reserves.

Mentioning that this project is 100 percent owned by Beximco Power Limited, he further said, "We launched the first green Sukuk bond, sharia-compliant bonds, in the country to finance this project. We have spent about US$300 million in this project. In the future, we are thinking of setting up more solar power plants as per government plans."

The construction of the power plant started in 2017. Around 5.50 lakh solar panels were installed. 

To connect the produced electricity to the national grid, a 35 km power transmission line of 122 towers of 132 kilo volts has been constructed. 

