Bangladesh, Thailand nearing energy cooperation MoU: Nasrul Hamid

Energy

UNB
09 April, 2024, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 09 April, 2024, 10:30 pm

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid has said that the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Dhaka and Bangkok to increase energy cooperation is at an advanced stage.

"We hope the deal will be signed shortly. The cooperation in the energy sector will help increase the cooperation in the economic, industrial and social sector as well," he told the Thai Ambassador to Bangladesh, Makawadee Sumitmor, at his office in the Secretariat on Tuesday (9 April).

The Thai envoy expressed her country's interest in investing in deep-sea oil and gas exploration and also supplying LNG.

She requested the state minister for facilitating in this regard during the prime minister's visit to Thailand.

Nasrul Hamid welcomed the Thai ambassador and said that Bangladesh will encourage all kinds of investment in the energy sector.

"We welcome the interest of Thailand's PTT Global LNG Company Ltd. We give preference to trading companies and production companies in LNG supply", he said.

