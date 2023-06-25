Payra coal power plant resumes production after 20 days

Energy

TBS Report
25 June, 2023, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 25 June, 2023, 09:43 pm

Related News

Payra coal power plant resumes production after 20 days

TBS Report
25 June, 2023, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 25 June, 2023, 09:43 pm
Payra coal power plant resumes production after 20 days

After 20 days, the Payra 1320 MW Thermal Power Plant resumed production with one unit coming into operation on Sunday, supplying around 600MW, the Bangladesh Development Board said.

The plant started supplying electricity to the national grid at 4pm, said SM Wazed Ali Sardar, member (generation) at the Bangladesh Power Development Board.

The Payra plant had shut off completely on 5 June following persisting coal shortage.

The two units of the Payra power plant required around 10,000 to 12,000 tonnes of coal to run at full capacity. 

The Bangladesh-China Power Company – the owner of the plant – has been importing coal from Indonesia since its establishment in 2018.

The dollar crisis, however, forced the authorities to import coal on credit and the due bills reached $390 million at the end of April. 

As the bills have become overdue, Indonesia has been refusing to supply more coal, resulting in the shutdown of the plant.

The shutdown left the country reeling from one of the worst power crises, triggering a 3,400MW load-shedding amid a swelling heat wave. 

However, the situation has improved a bit due to irregular rain in different parts of the country and maximum load-shedding has now dropped to 1600 MW in a single day.

At present, the country needs 14,500-15,000MW electricity per day, while the maximum supply hovers between 13,500MW and 14,000MW.

Top News

Payra Power Plant / coal / resumes

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Lear’s macaws ( illegally imported birds and recently seized at the airport) were sent to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Safari Park, Gazipur, where they are currently kept in quarantine. Photo: Masud Al Mamun

Smuggled Lear's macaw in Bangladesh: Can the endangered birds return to the wild?

8h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

A historical insight into Bangladesh through a trove of Bangabandhu’s speeches 

8h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Bentley Home: A new luxury furniture brand arrives in Dhaka

9h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Ease up your Eid ul Adha kitchen work with the right equipment

9h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Padma Bridge: New Possibilities for the South's Economy

Padma Bridge: New Possibilities for the South's Economy

3h | TBS Today
Wagner boss abandons mutiny, leaving Russia

Wagner boss abandons mutiny, leaving Russia

5h | TBS World
How to tackle heatwave?

How to tackle heatwave?

11h | TBS Stories
Narayanganj Cricket Academy offers free practice to all

Narayanganj Cricket Academy offers free practice to all

1d | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken SS Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland, dives in an undated photograph. OceanGate Expeditions/Handout via REUTERS
World+Biz

Landing frame, rear cover from the submersible found among debris

2
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

3
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day

4
BB to launch taka-rupee-based debit card in September
Banking

BB to launch taka-rupee-based debit card in September

5
Photo_Mumit M
Bangladesh

Bangladesh ventures into lithium battery production

6
Foreign reserve crosses $30bn again within a month
Economy

Foreign reserve crosses $30bn again within a month