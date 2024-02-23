Myanmar clash: Tension along border resumes after brief lull 

After a three-day pause, renewed explosions and gunfire were heard in Teknaf's bordering areas on Friday (23 February), raising concerns among local residents.

Around Friday noon, gunfire echoed across the Naf River from the Whykong border for an hour. Later, at 5pm, three mortar shells exploded near Shah Porir Island, confirmed local representatives.

Whykong Union Parishad member Mohammad Alam said sporadic gunfire was heard near the Kharaingkhali border until Friday afternoon, prompting some residents to flee.

UP Chairman Nur Ahmed Anwar confirmed the recent incident to TBS and stated that he informed the relevant authorities upon receiving reports from residents.

Mohammad Amin, a local businessman, described a period of relative quiet from Monday evening until Friday afternoon, only to be disrupted by the evening explosions. This has caused panic among residents, he added.

Teknaf Upazila Nirbahi Officer Mohammad Adnan Chowdhury clarified that the border situation was normal until Friday afternoon, with no reports of explosions or gunfire. However, he confirmed hearing loud noises near the Whykong and Shah Porir Island borders in the afternoon.

Citing the ongoing conflict within Myanmar, the official stated increased patrols by BGB, Coast Guard, and police. He urged residents to remain vigilant.

Meanwhile, across the border the Karen National Union (KNU) has captured more territory in Mon and Karen states and Bago Region where the ethnic armed group's three brigades are based, reports The Irrawaddy.

KNU spokesman Padoh Saw Taw Nee last month travelled to the front line in Thaton, Nyaunglebin and Doopalaya districts in southeastern Karen State. He later reported front-line visits in a recently published video.

In areas controlled by the three Karen National Liberation Army brigades, junta troops no longer dare to leave their bases and have been reduced to a defensive position, the KNU spokesman said.