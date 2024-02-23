Myanmar clash: Tension along border resumes after brief lull 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
23 February, 2024, 11:00 pm
Last modified: 23 February, 2024, 11:00 pm

Related News

Myanmar clash: Tension along border resumes after brief lull 

Around Friday noon, gunfire echoed across the Naf River from the Whykong border for an hour. Later, at 5pm, three mortar shells exploded near Shah Porir Island, confirmed local representatives.

TBS Report
23 February, 2024, 11:00 pm
Last modified: 23 February, 2024, 11:00 pm
Firing at Ghumdhum border on 9 February 2024. File Photo: TBS
Firing at Ghumdhum border on 9 February 2024. File Photo: TBS

After a three-day pause, renewed explosions and gunfire were heard in Teknaf's bordering areas on Friday (23 February), raising concerns among local residents.

Around Friday noon, gunfire echoed across the Naf River from the Whykong border for an hour. Later, at 5pm, three mortar shells exploded near Shah Porir Island, confirmed local representatives.

Whykong Union Parishad member Mohammad Alam said sporadic gunfire was heard near the Kharaingkhali border until Friday afternoon, prompting some residents to flee.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

UP Chairman Nur Ahmed Anwar confirmed the recent incident to TBS and stated that he informed the relevant authorities upon receiving reports from residents.

Mohammad Amin, a local businessman, described a period of relative quiet from Monday evening until Friday afternoon, only to be disrupted by the evening explosions. This has caused panic among residents, he added.

Teknaf Upazila Nirbahi Officer Mohammad Adnan Chowdhury clarified that the border situation was normal until Friday afternoon, with no reports of explosions or gunfire. However, he confirmed hearing loud noises near the Whykong and Shah Porir Island borders in the afternoon.

Citing the ongoing conflict within Myanmar, the official stated increased patrols by BGB, Coast Guard, and police. He urged residents to remain vigilant.

Meanwhile, across the border the Karen National Union (KNU) has captured more territory in Mon and Karen states and Bago Region where the ethnic armed group's three brigades are based, reports The Irrawaddy.

KNU spokesman Padoh Saw Taw Nee last month travelled to the front line in Thaton, Nyaunglebin and Doopalaya districts in southeastern Karen State. He later reported front-line visits in a recently published video.

In areas controlled by the three Karen National Liberation Army brigades, junta troops no longer dare to leave their bases and have been reduced to a defensive position, the KNU spokesman said.

Top News

Myanmar Conflict / Bangladesh / resumes

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The essential point of wearing soft colours is how it embeds a sense of calmness around the event. Photo: Farhan Raj / Snaps of The House

Brides in pastels: A shift towards a new hue

12h | Mode
Unlike Dhaka city, fire drills or training are very common in the industrial areas in Ashulia. Photos: Syed Zakir Hossain

Are corporate offices conducting enough fire drills?

12h | Panorama
Photos: Abdullah Zahid

The pains in pursuit of the American Dream

13h | Features
Black Kite or Pariah Kite: The master of sky-riding

Black Kite or Pariah Kite: The master of sky-riding

1d | Earth

More Videos from TBS

Why did the younger girl file a case against her mother and sister?

Why did the younger girl file a case against her mother and sister?

3h | Videos
Alves sentenced to four and a half years in prison for rape

Alves sentenced to four and a half years in prison for rape

1d | Videos
Is the trend of falling stock market prices over?

Is the trend of falling stock market prices over?

1d | Videos
How Unmad has been entertaining readers for 46 years

How Unmad has been entertaining readers for 46 years

3h | Videos