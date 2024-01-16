Ship carrying 800 tonnes coal capsizes in Bhairab River

Bangladesh

TBS Report
16 January, 2024, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 16 January, 2024, 09:20 pm

The coal, imported from Indonesia by JHM Group, was worth Tk35 lakh

Lighter vessel MV Purbanchal-7 sinking in the Bhairab River.
Lighter vessel MV Purbanchal-7 sinking in the Bhairab River.

A cargo ship, loaded with 800 tonnes of coal, sank in the Bhairab River in Jashore's Abhaynagar upazila early today (16 January).

The lighter vessel, MV Purbanchal-7, capsized and sank in Bhatpara area of upazila at around 3am, ship master Mofizur Rahman said.

The coal, imported from Indonesia by JHM Group, was worth Tk35 lakh, according to officials of the importing company.

"We are working to recover the coal," Jagdish Chandra Mondal, sales officer of JHM Group, told The Business Standard.

The coal first arrived at the Mongla Port from Indonesia. 

From there the coal was loaded to the  lighter vessel on 4 January.

"Since 5 January, the ship was anchored in the Bhairab river near Bhatpara Kheya Ghat. Last night, there was low tide in the river. At this time, the cargo ship started tilting. It eventually slowly sank," said Mofizur.

