No diesel-run power plants from June, private firms can import gas, oil: Nasrul 

TBS Report 
03 December, 2022, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 03 December, 2022, 01:34 pm

The government, for the country’s energy transition, is giving utmost importance to options that are affordable and sustainable -- State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid

Photo: MumitM/TBS
Photo: MumitM/TBS

The government has decided to completely discontinue power generation at the diesel-run power plants of the country from next year. 

It has also decided to allow private companies to import fuel oil and gas directly into Bangladesh, announced State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid.

He was attending a seminar organised by the Forum for Energy Reporters Bangladesh at Bidyut Bhaban in the capital on Saturday. 

The state minister said, "The government, for the country's energy transition, is giving importance to options that are affordable and sustainable. 

"This is why we have decided to stop production at the diesel-run power plants from June next year as it is one of the most expensive methods that we have."

"Besides, we have also decided to allow private companies to import fuel oil and gas to address the current power and energy shortage," Nasrul Hamid added.

Earlier in July, authorities had suspended operations of diesel-run power plants in a bid to save dollars in the wake of a steep hike in oil and liquid gas prices in the international market.

However, the government was forced to backtrack from this move as frequent load-sheddings plagued the country disrupting goods production and daily lives. 

     

 

