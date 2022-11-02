Nasrul Hamid under fire in Parliament for electricity crisis

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid came under fierce criticism in Parliament from the opposition for the government's failure to handle the crisis in power sector.

"Power sector has become a factory for Awami League to make billionaires. I have the information and list of that," BNP MP Harunur Rashid told Parliament, taking part in the discussion during the passage of The Bangladesh Oil, Gas and Mineral Corporation Bill, 2022.

Talking about the "indemnity" in the power sector, he demanded a separate discussion on the electricity crisis in Parliament.

"Let there be an open discussion here (in Parliament), let the nation know what disaster the government created in the last 15 years, let them speak about what they have done," he said.

Harun claimed that he has information and a list of billionaires, and if necessary, he will send that to the power minister.

He questioned the so-called "indemnity" given in the power sector for quick rental power plants.

The BNP lawmaker also questioned the justification to import electricity from India using thousands of crores of Taka.

"We must not forget, India is causing suffering to us from various aspects, you are gradually becoming dependent on imports of power from India. The power sector is under risk due to import-dependency," he said.

He said that the government has almost destroyed the power sector.

Gonoforum MP Mokabbir Khan said that the power sector is in a very bad situation.

"An evil force has grabbed this sector – from the speech of the state minister it seems that he is working as the spokesperson of that force," he said.

Jatiya Party's reserved seat MP Roushan Ara Mannan said that the gas crisis is taking a dire shape.

"This situation would not have happened if we had arranged our own gas extraction. Now gas is not available for cooking in Dhaka during the daytime," she said.

BNP's reserved seat MP Rumeen Farhana said that the government's big talks regarding electricity are worth watching.

She said that no matter how much generation capacity is there, the reality is that load-shedding is prevailing.

She alleged that huge looting has taken place through quick rental power plants by giving impunity.

"Rental power plants are running by shutting down government power plants to give an unbelievable amount of money to some individuals," she said.

Rumeen said that one day these "robberies" will be investigated.

"Those involved in looting will be punished," she said.

In reply, Nasrul Hamid said there has been detailed discussion in the Parliament on the issue of "indemnity" and the opposition had participated.

"People are enjoying the benefits of this facility [quick rental plants]," he said.

He also said that if the BNP MPs give questions in the Parliament in writing he will answer everything in written form.