Trying to restore electricity supply as soon as possible: Nasrul Hamid

Bangladesh

TBS Report
25 October, 2022, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 25 October, 2022, 01:33 pm

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid. Photo: Collected
State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid. Photo: Collected

State Minister for the Ministry of Power, Energy, and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid has said efforts are underway to restore electricity supply for the 80 lakh people who are facing load-shedding right as an aftereffect of Cyclone Sitrang.

He said that there are 4 crore 80 lakh total consumers of electricity in the country, of them about 80 lakh are facing load-shedding.

"We are trying to restore electric connection for consumers as soon as possible," said the state minister during a press briefing at the Secretariat on Tuesday (25 October).

However, the hospitals and other essential establishments will be given priority.

Around 2,000 electric poles, including 800 poles of the Rural Electrification Board, have been damaged in the cyclone, he said.

