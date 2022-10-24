Measures underway to ensure energy security

The government has been working to overcome the ongoing energy shortage by taking some measures to ensure energy security in the country.

"With collective efforts, we have already taken some effective measures to face the prevailing challenges in power sector . . . we are hopeful about gaining better outcomes," State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid said today.

He said the government has been working on how it can supply gas to the industrial sector as per its demand, adding, "We always give priority to the industrial sector."

Replying to a question about the energy crisis, he said many developed counties are also witnessing energy crisis, but the governments in those developed countries were also not ready about the situation.

The state minister said the government is also working to reduce load shedding with alternative measures, adding, "We are ensuring electricity rationing system in different areas."

He urged all not to worry about energy shortage and extend their hands to overcome the situation.

Replying to another question about blackout in the country, the state minister said that stern action will be taken against those who will be responsible for negligence in their working stations.

He said, "We will send proposals for taking stern action against them after getting full probe reports of four distribution companies."

"Those (distribution companies) which were not synchronised with PGCB (Power grid Company of Bangladesh) for electricity supply and distribution system, they will face music," Nasrul said.

Earlier, the prime minister's energy adviser Dr Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury, Bir Bikram, said within the next two to three months, 80 million cubic feet of gas will be shipped from the Bhola gas field to add to the national grid.

He said that some coal-based power plants will come into production soon.

The adviser urged all to be economical in using electricity to ensure electricity supply for all, especially in industries.