Low pressure problem in gas supply to industries to be resolved: Nasrul

Energy

UNB
26 October, 2022, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 26 October, 2022, 07:53 pm

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid has said necessary measures will be taken to address the low pressure problem in gas supply to industries.

"We'll take a move to resolve the local problem in gas supply so that situation doesn't deteriorate,"  he told reporters after a meeting with business body leaders at the Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (Bida) at Agargaon in the city on Wednesday.

He said the business leaders have complained that industries are not getting gas in adequate pressure in some particular areas. "We'll look into those to fix them"

A group of business leaders, led by president of Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FBCCI) Jashim Uddin, participated in the meeting while Prime Minister's Private Industry and Investment Adviser Salman F Rahman were present on the occasion.

The meeting was held at a time when the export-oriented industries, especially textile, garment and ceramic manufacturers are desperately persuading the top policymakers to get adequate gas and power supply against the backdrop of the ongoing energy crisis.

Nasrul said he has discussed with the business leaders to address the local problems that the industries are now facing in gas supply.

He said the meeting mainly focused on the issues of local gas supply.

He assured them they would get similar supply that they received previously. "We all will together try to keep the supply better in the coming months and also next year".

Responding to a question, Nasrul said if the global situation further deteriorates, things will be different and that's a different issue.

He admitted that the business leaders have requested him to increase the import of gas. "But that's the government's issue, not theirs," he added.

On the issue of the business leaders' request for increasing the gas import spending annually by $1.2 billion, Salman F Rahman said the issue does not depend on foreign exchange reserves.

"It's the issue of availability of gas at an affordable price... The global market of gas is not stable. After a fall, the price has again gone up," he said.

FBCCI President Jashim Uddin said the business leaders have placed different options for enhancing gas supply to industries.

"We'll further discuss the issue. We'll all be trying to resolve the problem unitedly, " he said.

 

