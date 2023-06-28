India's Amara Raja Infra bags 100MW solar project in Bangladesh

India's Amara Raja Infra Private Limited (ARIPL), a part of the $1.75 billion Amara Raja Group, has forayed into the international solar power market by bagging a $130 million project in Bangladesh along with Hyderabad-based solar modules manufacturer Premier Solar Powertech.

The project, which would be built on over 326 acres at Madarganj in Jamalpur district, is slated for completion in the next 18 months, reports the Times of India.

"In a short period of time, we have taken on some of the biggest renewable energy projects in India, and with this project we can establish ourselves as a serious player in the international market as well," said ARIPL Director Vikramaditya Gourineni.

EXIM Bank of India is funding the 100MW project, it was secured from Rural Power Company Ltd in Bangladesh and its scope includes engineering, design, supply, installation and commissioning.

ARIPL will also be providing comprehensive operation and maintenance services for a period of two years, along with warranty spares and consumables.