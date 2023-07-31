UK keen to invest in solar-powered irrigation schemes in Bangladesh: Envoy

Newly appointed British Commissioner to Bangladesh Sarah Cooke has expressed his country's interest to work in the solar-run irrigation sector of the country.

"The UK wants to work with Sustainable and Renewable Energy Development Authority (Sreda) in piloting solar irrigation pumps in a farmer-friendly model", she said while calling on State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid at his ministry on Monday.

The British High Commissioner also showed her country's interest in setting up wind labs, creating offshore wind guidelines, and capacity building on carbon pricing and trading, said a press release of the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources.

She appreciated the positive changes in Bangladesh and said that the initiative to increase regional connectivity is commendable.

The move for import of electricity from neighbouring India, Nepal and Bhutan was also discussed in the bilateral meeting.

They discussed various issues related to mutual interest of both Bangladesh and the UK.

During the meeting, the issues relating to Bangladesh's electricity and energy situation, foreign investment in power and energy sector, deep sea hydrocarbon exploration, offshore wind power, waste to energy, electricity from renewable sources, solar irrigation pump, solar mini grid, electricity import, social change in electrification, Integrated Energy and Power Master Plan, Transmission Line and Privatisation, Life Line Consumer, Energy Transmission, Net Metering System, Electric Vehicle, Energy Mix came up for discussion.

The envoy invited the state minister to participate in Cop-28.

Welcoming the UK High Commissioner, Nasrul Hamid said that the economy of Bangladesh is growing day by day.

"Investment opportunities in the power and energy sector are increasing continuously. But investment from the UK in this sector is not much visible," he said.

Urging the UK to invest in the power and energy sector in Bangladesh, he said that both the countries can work together to develop iron ore or iron mining.

"We are working with an objective of providing uninterrupted, reliable and quality power and energy at affordable prices to the people", he said.

He also informed Sarah Cooke that the government has set a goal to generate 40 percent of power from clean energy by 2041.

"The expansion of renewable energy requires the free flow of technology. The UK can help in this regard", he said.

Members of Parliament Nahim Razzak and Razi Mohammad Fakhrul were present during the meeting.