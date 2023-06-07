Gas supply to remain off for 8hrs on both sides of Dhaka-Aricha highway on Thursday

Gas supply will remain suspended for 8 hours from 12pm to 8pm on Thursday on both sides of Dhaka-Aricha highway including Savar municipal area.

According to Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company Limited, the areas where there will be no gas supply due to emergency works in the supply pipeline include Savar municipal area, Bhatpara, Jaleshwar, Rajashan, Kamalapur, Bolyarpur, Konda, Hemayetpur, Fulbaria, Banktown, Bank Colony, Genda, Islampur, Falguni Housing, Nairhat, Akran, Kaliakair, Gauripur, Khejur Bagan, and Ashulia, Bara Ashulia, Tongabari areas.

The adjoining areas will experience low pressure in gas supply, said Titas Gas regretting the temporary inconvenience of the consumers during the period.