Facilities offered spark interest among foreign companies: PM’s energy advisor on offshore bidding

Mineral Resources Advisor Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury with State Minister for Power, Energy, and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid during a conference regarding offshore bidding at Petrobangla office on 11 March 2024. Photo: TBS

Many foreign companies are likely to express interest in offshore bidding for oil and gas exploration, attracted by the array of facilities provided by the government, prime minister's Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Advisor Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury said today.

"Companies participating in offshore bidding will be exempted from all taxes," he said at a press conference regarding offshore bidding at Petrobangla office this morning (11 March).

Tawfiq-e-Elahi emphasised the appealing aspects and advantages of this bidding process, highlighting the alignment of prices with Brent crude.

"If the price of crude goes up, the companies will benefit and if it goes down, we will be benefited," he added.

State Minister for Power, Energy, and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid said, "We want world-famous companies to participate in the bidding process to ensure its competitiveness. There are plans for promotional seminars post-Ramadan, with international participation anticipated.

"We have gotten a huge response unofficially. Already some multinational companies brought forward survey data," said Secretary of Energy and Mineral Resources Division Nurul Alam.

He noted that international tenders are being planned for both onshore and offshore bidding.

Petrobangla floated a new international tender for oil and gas exploration in a total of 24 blocks, with 15 located in deep waters and nine in shallow waters, in the Bay of Bengal yesterday (10 March).

Chairman of Bangladesh Oil, Gas and Mineral Corporation (Petrobangla) Zanendra Nath Sarkar said nine domestic newspapers as well as foreign newspaper "The Economist" are in the process of publishing the notices. Multinational oil and gas companies will have six months (till 9 September) to submit tenders.

For oil, they will get a contract for 20 years, and for gas, the duration will be 25 years, he added.

Zanendra Nath Sarkar opined it is an attractive offer for multinational companies and will be a win-win for both parties.

However, he did not disclose the number of multinational companies interested in the tender.

According to Petrobangla, the last offshore oil and gas exploration tender was called in 2016.

A new Production Sharing Contract (PSC) was signed in 2019, but no bidding was called. After nearly four years, the cabinet approved the new PSC last July.

According to PSC-2019, the price of every 1,000 cubic feet of gas was fixed at $7.25 for deep waters and $5.5 for shallow waters.

However, there is no set price for the new PSC.

The gas price has been fixed at 10% of the price of Brent crude oil – the most traded of all the oil benchmarks in the world.

If the price of fuel oil increases or decreases in the world market, the price of gas will also increase or decrease proportionally.

At present, the price of crude oil is $80 per barrel. According to this, the price of gas extracted from the Bay of Bengal will be $8.

But if the price of fuel oil is $100, the gas price will be $10.