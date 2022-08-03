Experts call for effective national policy in power, water sector

Energy

TBS Report 
03 August, 2022, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 03 August, 2022, 08:58 pm

Related News

Experts call for effective national policy in power, water sector

TBS Report 
03 August, 2022, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 03 August, 2022, 08:58 pm
Experts call for effective national policy in power, water sector

Speakers at a roundtable held Wednesday sought effective national policy to ensure good governance in power and water sector before formulating Integrated Energy and Power Master Plan (IEPMP). 

"Modern policies are needed to protect the country's interests and environment and establish good governance in the power and energy sector. If that is done, the national interest will not be disturbed by whatever consultants are appointed, whether local or foreign," said Saber Hossain Chowdhury MP, president of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Environment, Forest and Climate Change. 

He was addressing the roundtable conference titled "Challenges of good governance in coal and LNG power projects in Bangladesh" as chief guest arranged by Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) and Bangladesh Poribesh Andolan (Bapa). 

Speakers at the event opined that weaknesses in legislation, policy frameworks and lack of transparency are harming both state and the public in the use of fossil fuels.

In the panel discussion, the speakers discussed conflict of interest in the power and energy sectors, adverse effects on the environment due to coal and LNG-based power plants, renewable energy etc.

Saber Hossain Chowdhury MP said IEPMP will be developed in light of the said national policy through which it will be possible to fill any shortfall or gap in the power and water sector. 

"Moreover, as much as we are vocal about the climate in the international arena, we are not as active in protecting the environment within the country. But it is very important to ensure consistency here," he added. 

Bangladesh Environmental Lawyers Association (BELA) Chief Executive Syeda Rizwana Hasan said, "Foreign LNG-dependent power plants are being constructed without utilising the domestic capacity (natural gas). Which basically points to their business interests." 

Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) Research Director Dr Golam Moazzem said that an appropriate policy framework and its implementation are necessary for the power and energy sector.

Daffodil International University Dean Prof Dr Shamsul Alam said that the government should take initiative to control the 'dictatorship' of autonomous institutions' heads to establish good governance in those sectors.

TIB Executive Director Dr Iftekharuzzaman said, "The proposed IEPMP should be formulated in an inclusive and participatory manner excluding those concerned with conflict of interest in the power and energy sector. Strategically, renewable energy should be given importance in the proposed IEPMP with a specific roadmap."
 

Bangladesh / Top News

TIB / energy sector

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Saman Adi Pramanik. Photo: Collected

No sartorial equality: How we failed to learn from ‘Ode on the Lungi’ 

5h | Thoughts
Killing women for fun: How some Facebook gamers are inciting violence against women

Killing women for fun: How some Facebook gamers are inciting violence against women

15h | Panorama
Industrial graffiti is trending all over the world. As a continuation of the trend, they have designed commercial spaces for corporate companies like Apex.

Reesham Shahab Tirtho: An artist, an architect and a fan of Game of Thrones

2d | Habitat
The Young Chang branded pianos do not serve any real purpose as primary schools do not even have music teachers. Photo: Noor-a-Alam

The lonely pianos sitting in govt primary schools

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

UN Secretary General calls to punish oil and gas companies

UN Secretary General calls to punish oil and gas companies

4h | Videos
Biden fails to convince OPEC Plus members to significantly increase oil production

Biden fails to convince OPEC Plus members to significantly increase oil production

6h | Videos
Bangladesh to resumes talks for Ukrainian wheat import

Bangladesh to resumes talks for Ukrainian wheat import

7h | Videos
Rountable on advancing nutrition commitments for Chittagong Hill Tracts

Rountable on advancing nutrition commitments for Chittagong Hill Tracts

9h | Videos

Most Read

1
5,400 Bangladeshis get work visas to Romania
Migration

5,400 Bangladeshis get work visas to Romania

2
July remittance hits two-year high
Economy

July remittance hits two-year high

3
Housing projects sprouting up by Dhaka-Mawa expressway
Real Estate

Housing projects sprouting up by Dhaka-Mawa expressway

4
Employees work at at a garments factory in Gazipur, Bangladesh, February 7, 2021. Picture taken February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain/File Photo
RMG

Bangladesh's garments exporters brace for slowdown after Walmart warning

5
How banks made millions from volatile dollar 
Banking

How banks made millions from volatile dollar 

6
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

What CEOs think about inflation