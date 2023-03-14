Electricity demand increasing by about 100 MW per day: Nasrul

Energy

UNB
14 March, 2023, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 14 March, 2023, 04:42 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid has said that demand for electricity is increasing by about 100 MW every day.

"We're trying our best to manage the situation in different ways", he told reporters on the sidelines of a Dissemination Workshop on the final report of "Multipurpose Use of Land for Renewable Energy Project in Bangladesh," at Biduyt Bhaban in the city on Tuesday.

It is predicted by power sector insiders that the country may experience more than 3000 MW load shedding this year in the coming Ramadan as the demand for electricity is growing fast.

Though the country's power generation capacity is more than 25,000 MW, it can generate about 12,000 due to primary fuel shortage.

The recent dollar crisis forced the government to suspend diesel-based power generation.

About renewable energy, Nasrul said the government will try to add about 1000 MW of solar power to the National grid within a year.

He also said that the government has a target to gradually convert about 13,000 diesel-run irrigation pumps to solar-run ones.

He also asked the officials of his ministry to expedite efforts to promote renewable energy generation.

