DESCO signed agreement with Oculin Tech BD Ltd

Energy

TBS Report
22 September, 2021, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 22 September, 2021, 05:43 pm

DESCO signed agreement with Oculin Tech BD Ltd

TBS Report
22 September, 2021, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 22 September, 2021, 05:43 pm
DESCO signed agreement with Oculin Tech BD Ltd

Dhaka Electric Supply Company Ltd. (DESCO) and Oculin Tech BD Ltd. signed a contract agreement on 16 September for a project titled 'Upgradation of Master Information Center (MIC) of DESCO on Turn Key Basis"

Mr. Md. Selim Uddin, Chairman of DESCO and Additional Secretary, Power Division, was present as the Chief Guest of this event. Mr. Bikash Dewan, Managing Director, DPDC participated as Special Guest and Mr. Md Kausar Ameer Ali, Managing Director of DESCO, was present as Chairperson of the event. DESCO board members & other officials were also joined virtually, says a press release.

Mr. Shadab Sajid, Managing Director, Mohammad Hasan Imam, Executive Vice President, and other team members from Oculin Tech were present at the signing ceremony.

In this project, Oculin Tech will develop a Tier III Certified MIC infrastructure with design specifications from Uptime Institute and DESCO will facilitate their existing and upcoming applications including AMI, SCADA, GIS in MIC. This MIC will also have a recovery site which will be active-active mode with fully automated and highly secured. This DC-DR will be application Centric Infrastructure (ACI) which will ensure overall network optimization, business continuity and multi-location acceleration.

Mr. Shamim Ahsan Chowdhury, Chief Engineer, ICT Division, DESCO, provided a presentation on the project overview. The Chairman of DESCO and Mr. Bikash Dewan, Managing Director of DPDC appreciated the project planning and pointed out their views about digitization and digital services of the utilities.

Mr. Shadab Sajid, Managing Director of Oculin Tech conveyed his gratitude to DESCO for choosing Oculin Tech to build this critical IT infrastructure and highlighted that this data center will include the latest technologies that are available in this space today.

For DESCO, this type of international-level MIC project can be considered a milestone for the utility sector. Its successful implementation will deliver a very robust system to DESCO and at the same time it will bring greater efficiencies to the power sector utility and its customers.

Corporates

Dhaka Electric Supply Company Ltd. (DESCO) / Oculin Tech BD Ltd.

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

More Videos from TBS

Central Packing House: Testing lab lies unused for 3 years

Central Packing House: Testing lab lies unused for 3 years

21h | Videos
North South University organises "Intra-Ignite"

North South University organises "Intra-Ignite"

1d | Videos
E-Commerce scams: Where does the solution lie?

E-Commerce scams: Where does the solution lie?

1d | Videos
Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde: Kawasaki Ninja 125

Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde: Kawasaki Ninja 125

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
FILE PHOTO: Students take their seats for the diploma ceremony at the John F. Kennedy School of Government during the 361st Commencement Exercises at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private universities to reopen campuses from fall semester

2
A Kallyanpur eco-park planned to free canals
Infrastructure

A Kallyanpur eco-park planned to free canals

3
Sadia Khan and Zafirah Zunairah Prithy
Education

2 IUB students awarded the prestigious Erasmus+ Scholarship

4
Dhaka improves, still 7th most unsafe city
Bangladesh

Dhaka improves, still 7th most unsafe city

5
RMG exports overwhelm Dhaka airport
Trade

RMG exports overwhelm Dhaka airport

6
The rise and fall of Evaly
Economy

The rise and fall of Evaly