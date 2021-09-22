DESCO signed agreement with Oculin Tech BD Ltd

Dhaka Electric Supply Company Ltd. (DESCO) and Oculin Tech BD Ltd. signed a contract agreement on 16 September for a project titled 'Upgradation of Master Information Center (MIC) of DESCO on Turn Key Basis"

Mr. Md. Selim Uddin, Chairman of DESCO and Additional Secretary, Power Division, was present as the Chief Guest of this event. Mr. Bikash Dewan, Managing Director, DPDC participated as Special Guest and Mr. Md Kausar Ameer Ali, Managing Director of DESCO, was present as Chairperson of the event. DESCO board members & other officials were also joined virtually, says a press release.

Mr. Shadab Sajid, Managing Director, Mohammad Hasan Imam, Executive Vice President, and other team members from Oculin Tech were present at the signing ceremony.

In this project, Oculin Tech will develop a Tier III Certified MIC infrastructure with design specifications from Uptime Institute and DESCO will facilitate their existing and upcoming applications including AMI, SCADA, GIS in MIC. This MIC will also have a recovery site which will be active-active mode with fully automated and highly secured. This DC-DR will be application Centric Infrastructure (ACI) which will ensure overall network optimization, business continuity and multi-location acceleration.

Mr. Shamim Ahsan Chowdhury, Chief Engineer, ICT Division, DESCO, provided a presentation on the project overview. The Chairman of DESCO and Mr. Bikash Dewan, Managing Director of DPDC appreciated the project planning and pointed out their views about digitization and digital services of the utilities.

Mr. Shadab Sajid, Managing Director of Oculin Tech conveyed his gratitude to DESCO for choosing Oculin Tech to build this critical IT infrastructure and highlighted that this data center will include the latest technologies that are available in this space today.

For DESCO, this type of international-level MIC project can be considered a milestone for the utility sector. Its successful implementation will deliver a very robust system to DESCO and at the same time it will bring greater efficiencies to the power sector utility and its customers.