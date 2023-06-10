Desco Facebook page hacked

Energy

UNB
10 June, 2023, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 10 June, 2023, 07:35 pm

The official Facebook page of Dhaka Electric Company Limited (DESCO) has been hacked by miscreants.

Desco Managing director Engr Md Kausar Ameer Ali said that his company's Facebook page was found to be hacked by unknown hackers from around 4:15 pm on Saturday.

"Our IT experts have been relentlessly working to resolve the problem," he told UNB.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources has said that, at present, all concerned cyber teams including that of Desco are working to recover the Facebook page.

"All are requested to refrain from exchanging any messages and avoid any posts on the Desco Facebook page until it is restored. Everyone will be notified after the page is recovered," said the ministry in a statement.

Dhaka Electric Supply Company Ltd. (DESCO)

