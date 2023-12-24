Cox's Bazar wind power project set to complete in two months

Bangladesh's first commercial wind power project in Cox's Bazar is nearing completion, with full-scale production anticipated in the next two months.

Although the official project timeline extends until December of this year, officials project a slight extension of approximately two months before the 60-megawatt (MW) power plant reaches full production.

Nirod Chandra Mondal, joint secretary (Renewable Energy), Department of Power, told The Business Standard that this landmark project, representing Bangladesh's first commercial wind power plant, is nearing completion.

Initiated on March 31 last year with a total cost of $116.51 million, the project is spearheaded by US-DK Green Energy BD Ltd, a private entity, with financial backing from Chinese company SPIC Wuiling Power Corporation.

The wind power project, situated in Cox's Bazar near the sea coast, reached a trial milestone on 26 May this year, injecting 30MW of electricity into the national grid. Upon completion, the firm overseeing the project will sell the electricity to the government under an 18-year management contract.

Situated along Cox's Bazar coastline, the installation of 22 wind turbines, each boasting a 3MW capacity, is underway in locations such as Khurushkul, PM Khali, Chowfaldandi, and Pokkhali unions.

Project Manager Engineer Mukit Alam Khan told TBS that 85% of the project is complete, with 10 turbines already generating 30MW, five turbines awaiting activation, and seven more in the installation phase.

Upon full operation, the wind power plant is expected to generate about 145 million kWh of clean electricity annually, reducing coal consumption by 44,600 tons, carbon dioxide emissions by 109,200 tons, and meeting the electricity demand of 100,000 households.

Yin Bobo, director of the Cox's Bazar Wind Power Plant, emphasised the project's adaptation of the "China Plan" tailored for Bangladesh, considering the region's susceptibility to cyclones, geological conditions, and varying wind speeds.

Notably, the initiative has provided over 1,500 jobs during construction, with ongoing training for the eight operations and maintenance staff.

Besides its immediate impact on electricity generation, the wind power project in Cox's Bazar marks a significant stride in Bangladesh's commitment to environmental sustainability. The project is poised to mitigate climate change effects, enhance air quality, and reduce the nation's reliance on fossil fuels.

Despite previous wind power initiatives in 2005 and 2008 being out of operation due to lack of supervision and interest, the current 60MW power plant in Cox's Bazar stands out due to its capacity and potential impact.

It capitalises on the natural wind resource along the 724 km coastal region of the country, a region with significant wind power generation potential, as reported by energytrackerasia, a renewable energy advocacy group.

Beyond Cox's Bazar, additional wind power projects with a cumulative capacity of 102MW are underway in Sirajganj, Bagerhat, and Chuadanga districts. Plans for a 50MW wind power project in Chandpur Sadar and a 30MW plant in Sonagazi of Feni are also in the pipeline.

In September 2022, the Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) signed a contract with Mongla Green Power Limited to build a 55-megawatt wind-powered power plant in Mongla, Bagerhat.

Denmark's significant $1.3 billion investment in Bangladesh's 500MW offshore wind project has received government approval, signalling a major step towards sustainable energy.

This aligns with Bangladesh's commitment to generating 10% of its electricity from renewables, including solar, hydropower, and wind, by 2025. Currently at 2%, there is a need to increase this to at least 12% to achieve Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

While earlier targets for 5% renewable electricity by 2015 and 10% by 2020 were unmet, the government is optimistic about the goal of generating 20,000MW of green electricity by 2041.

The "National Solar Energy Roadmap 2021-41" suggests that with proper utilisation of riverside and abandoned lands, even solar power capacity can be expanded to 30,000MW.