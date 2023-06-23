Coal for Payra power plant arrives, generation to resume soon

Energy

TBS Report
23 June, 2023, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 23 June, 2023, 05:09 pm

Related News

Coal for Payra power plant arrives, generation to resume soon

TBS Report
23 June, 2023, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 23 June, 2023, 05:09 pm
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

A ship carrying 41,327 metric tonnes of coal has finally arrived at Payra Port 18 days after power generation at Payra thermal power plant was halted due to coal shortage..

The MV Athena – the vessel which brought the first shipment since the closure of the plant – is scheduled to unload some of the coal that arrived while anchored in the channel by 3pm on Friday, reports UNB.

The vessel is scheduled to enter the jetty of the 1320 MW Payra thermal power plant on Friday night.

Four more coal-laden ships will arrive at Payra in the first week of July, according to plant officials.

Engineer AM Khurshedul Alam, Managing Director of Bangladesh China Power Company Ltd,  confirmed the development to The Business Standard on Friday.

He said the plant will resume power generation on 25 June. 

He also added that the production will continue as more coal shipments are  in the pipeline.

The country's largest thermal power plant, Payra, was completely shut down on June 5 due to fuel shortage.

Due to the failure to pay the outstanding bills of $390 million caused by dollar shortage, production of a unit of the power plant was halted on May 25 as the companies involved stopped supplying coal.

Another unit's production continued until June 5 which was also shut down due to coal shortage. The shutdown of the country's biggest thermal power plant led to weeks of nationwide load-shedding amid the hottest summer on record.

Shah Abdul Hasib, superintending engineer (operation) of Payra Thermal Power Plant, said the opening of the LC was delayed due to the dollar crisis.

Outstanding bills worth "$100 million have already been cleared through the World Bank," he said.

Bangladesh / Top News

Payra Power Plant / coal

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The design of the new Xpander looks more mature compared to the previous model and goes with the purpose it is built for. Photo: Akif Hamid

2023 Mitsubishi Xpander: Versatile family vehicle for modern lifestyle

3h | Wheels
Pankaj Mishra. Sketch: TBS

US shouldn't mistake Modi for India

5h | Panorama
There are force-sensing resistors attached beneath the fabric. When one of them is pressed, an SMS alert with a real-time geographical location is sent to predefined contacts in a smartphone. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

The quest for an 'affordable' dress that detects sexual harassment

5h | Panorama
12 years on bank board: A move that may frustrate fight against NPL

12 years on bank board: A move that may frustrate fight against NPL

19h | Analysis

More Videos from TBS

Green Energy Ecosystem in Bangladesh: A Roundtable Discussion

Green Energy Ecosystem in Bangladesh: A Roundtable Discussion

22h | TBS Round Table
Want to shop at Amazon? Cross-border digital trade coming

Want to shop at Amazon? Cross-border digital trade coming

23h | TBS Insight
DU celebrated International Yoga Day for the first time

DU celebrated International Yoga Day for the first time

21h | TBS Today
Search for Titan enters decisive phase

Search for Titan enters decisive phase

23h | TBS World

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day

3
Bangladesh joining BRICS. What now?
Economy

Bangladesh joining BRICS. What now?

4
BB to launch taka-rupee-based debit card in September
Banking

BB to launch taka-rupee-based debit card in September

5
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

6
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Unemployed, in debt and expired work permit, this Bangladeshi youth built a US company through his Twitter feed