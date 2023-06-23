Coal for Payra power plant arrives, generation to resume soon

A ship carrying 41,327 metric tonnes of coal has finally arrived at Payra Port 18 days after power generation at Payra thermal power plant was halted due to coal shortage..

The MV Athena – the vessel which brought the first shipment since the closure of the plant – is scheduled to unload some of the coal that arrived while anchored in the channel by 3pm on Friday, reports UNB.

The vessel is scheduled to enter the jetty of the 1320 MW Payra thermal power plant on Friday night.

Four more coal-laden ships will arrive at Payra in the first week of July, according to plant officials.

Engineer AM Khurshedul Alam, Managing Director of Bangladesh China Power Company Ltd, confirmed the development to The Business Standard on Friday.

He said the plant will resume power generation on 25 June.

He also added that the production will continue as more coal shipments are in the pipeline.

The country's largest thermal power plant, Payra, was completely shut down on June 5 due to fuel shortage.

Due to the failure to pay the outstanding bills of $390 million caused by dollar shortage, production of a unit of the power plant was halted on May 25 as the companies involved stopped supplying coal.

Another unit's production continued until June 5 which was also shut down due to coal shortage. The shutdown of the country's biggest thermal power plant led to weeks of nationwide load-shedding amid the hottest summer on record.

Shah Abdul Hasib, superintending engineer (operation) of Payra Thermal Power Plant, said the opening of the LC was delayed due to the dollar crisis.

Outstanding bills worth "$100 million have already been cleared through the World Bank," he said.