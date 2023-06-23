64,300 tonnes of coal for Matarbari coal-fired power plant arrives

23 June, 2023, 05:45 pm
64,300 tonnes of coal for Matarbari coal-fired power plant arrives

A ship carrying 64,300 tonnes of coal for the Matarbari coal-fired power plant in Cox's Bazar's Maheshkhali arrived here from Indonesia on Friday.

The Panama flag-carrying MV-NAVIOS AMBER' ship arrived at Matarbari deep sea artificial jetty this noon, said Alfaz Ahmed, security officer at Matarbari Coal Power Project.

Later, the ship was taken to the coal power plant jetty from the outer anchorage of the port with the help of four tugs, including strong tugs Kandari 2 and 4 of Chittagong port.

The Security Officer said that the 12.5 meter draft ship carrying coal from Tarahan port in Indonesia has arrived in Bangladesh.

This is the fifth ship to bring coal to this power plant. With this, more than 3 lakh tonnes of coal have arrived in the last two months.

He said that experimental power generation activities with coal are going on. Power from Matarbari coal-fired power plant will be added to the national grid soon, he hoped.

Matarbari Coal Power Plant

