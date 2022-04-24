BGMEA urges government to cut illegal gas connections

Representational image. By providing them with gas stoves, Mark and his team at F4C want to improve the overall wellbeing of families living in Dhaka’s slums. Photo: Noor-A-Alam/File photo

The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) has urged the government to cut all illegal gas connections in the country.

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan made the call in a meeting with Senior Secretary at Energy and Mineral Resources Division Md Mahbub Hossain at the Secretariat in Dhaka on Sunday, says a press release.

They discussed the present situation of the apparel industry, especially the current demand and supply of natural gas in the garment and textile industries and the future demand scenario.

The BGMEA president assured the senior secretary of all-out cooperation from BGMEA to the government in its drive to sever unauthorised gas connections, especially in the industrial zones.

Faruque Hassan said unauthorised gas connections deprive the government of a huge amount of revenue and also pose the risk of fire accidents.

Moreover, illegal connections take away a huge amount of gas supply, putting pressure on the mainline and ultimately causing problems for the legal users including industrial sectors, he said.

Inadequate gas supply and low pressure disrupt industrial production, causing a problem for the export-oriented industries, including garment and textile sectors which have to maintain specified time in shipping goods, he added.

BGMEA Vice-President Shahidullah Azim and Managing Director of Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company Limited Engineer Haronur Rashid Mullah were also present at the meeting.