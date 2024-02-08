Bangladesh's power generation capacity is 29,727MW: Nasrul Hamid

Energy

TBS Report
08 February, 2024, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 08 February, 2024, 08:41 pm

Related News

Bangladesh's power generation capacity is 29,727MW: Nasrul Hamid

TBS Report
08 February, 2024, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 08 February, 2024, 08:41 pm
Bangladesh&#039;s power generation capacity is 29,727MW: Nasrul Hamid

The demand for power is expected to rise to about 17,500 MW in the coming summer, State Minister for Power Nasrul Hamid said today (8 February).

According to the state minister for energy, Bangladesh's current power generation capacity is 29,727 MW, including captive and off-grid renewable energy sources.

Nasrul Hamid disclosed this information in Parliament while responding to a written question from AL lawmaker M Abdul Latif, elected from Chattogram.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The state minister for energy said the country's grid-based production capacity is 26,504 MW. This capacity comprises 11,350 MW (43%) from natural gas-based production, 6,492 MW (24%) from furnace oil-based production, 826 MW (3%) from diesel-based production, 4,491 MW (17%) from coal-based production, 230 MW (1%) from hydro, 459 MW (2%) from on-grid solar power, and 2656 MW (10%) from imported electricity.

He said power generation reached its peak at 15,648 MW on 19 April during the summer of FY22-23.

However, he noted that the maximum electricity production this year has decreased to 10,000 to 12,000 MW due to a decline in demand during the winter.

Bangladesh / Top News

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid / Power generation capacity

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Jagjit Singh: A melodic mirror

Jagjit Singh: A melodic mirror

5h | Features
The Shalban of North Bengal turned out to be a suitable habitat for Nilgais. Maintenance of the area can ensure that Nilgais continue to breed successfully here. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Can Nilgais walk through Bangladesh’s forests again?

10h | Earth
Between life and death: Do you think about organ donation?

Between life and death: Do you think about organ donation?

12h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Will the Purchasing Managers' Index work in Bangladesh?

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The price of some products including ginger is feared to rise again

The price of some products including ginger is feared to rise again

3h | Videos
What does Pakistan's electoral history indicate?

What does Pakistan's electoral history indicate?

3h | Videos
Which leather jacket is better?

Which leather jacket is better?

Now | Videos
Govt. to issue Taka 5,665cr more bonds to repay power companies' dues

Govt. to issue Taka 5,665cr more bonds to repay power companies' dues

5h | Videos