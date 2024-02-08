Bangladesh's power generation capacity is 29,727MW: Nasrul Hamid

The demand for power is expected to rise to about 17,500 MW in the coming summer, State Minister for Power Nasrul Hamid said today (8 February).

According to the state minister for energy, Bangladesh's current power generation capacity is 29,727 MW, including captive and off-grid renewable energy sources.

Nasrul Hamid disclosed this information in Parliament while responding to a written question from AL lawmaker M Abdul Latif, elected from Chattogram.

The state minister for energy said the country's grid-based production capacity is 26,504 MW. This capacity comprises 11,350 MW (43%) from natural gas-based production, 6,492 MW (24%) from furnace oil-based production, 826 MW (3%) from diesel-based production, 4,491 MW (17%) from coal-based production, 230 MW (1%) from hydro, 459 MW (2%) from on-grid solar power, and 2656 MW (10%) from imported electricity.

He said power generation reached its peak at 15,648 MW on 19 April during the summer of FY22-23.

However, he noted that the maximum electricity production this year has decreased to 10,000 to 12,000 MW due to a decline in demand during the winter.