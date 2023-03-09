Bangladesh to start importing fuel by pipeline from India on 18 March

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate India-Bangladesh Friendship Pipeline virtually on 18 March, said Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen on Thursday.

The 131-km long oil pipeline will carry fuel from Assam's Numaligarh Refinery Ltd (NRL) marketing terminal at Siliguri in West Bengal to Dinajpur's Parbatipur depot of Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC).

Terming his recent India visit fruitful, the foreign minister, in a briefing at the ministry, said, "We emphasised bringing border killing to zero level. Besides, we talked about the issue regarding establishments within 150 yards of no man's land, which will be resolved too."

"Often India halts export of essentials and we have requested them to keep the supply smooth as well," the minister added.

A time-saving project

Currently, 16 northern districts get fuel supply from the oil depot in Parbatipur, which normally gets its supply through the Khulna-Baghabari rail line. Sometimes, oil is brought in by trains from India as well.

The BPC faces problems sending the fuel from Chattogram to Dinajpur through roads and railways, especially when natural calamities occur and political tensions rise.

Sources at the BPC said it usually takes 48 hours to send oil tankers from Chattogram to the northern region through waterways.

Rail routes take a shorter time than waterways, but the BPC cannot use the full capacity of the train carriages due to weaker railway tracks in the eastern region.

To deliver the required amount of oil to the northern region, the BPC needs to carry it first from the Chattogram to Mongla port. From there it is carried to Parbatipur through a broad gauge rail line.

The direct cross-border pipeline will carry fuel oil to Parbatipur without any of the hassle currently experienced, said sources at the BPC.

Direct oil pipeline to save cost

Sources at the BPC said currently it spends around $8 to import and supply each barrel of oil.

The cost includes expenses of importing oil by ship from the Middle East to the outer anchorage of Chattogram port, and delivering it to Dinajpur from there.

The cost of importing oil through the cross-border pipeline will come down to $5.5 per barrel once the project is operational, said BPC officials.