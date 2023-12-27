AL election manifesto: Uninterrupted, quality power and energy supply to be ensured

Energy

TBS Report
27 December, 2023, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 27 December, 2023, 01:38 pm

Related News

AL election manifesto: Uninterrupted, quality power and energy supply to be ensured

The election manifesto announcement programme was inaugurated by Agriculture Minister Dr Abdur Razzaque at the capital's Sonargaon hotel today.

TBS Report
27 December, 2023, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 27 December, 2023, 01:38 pm
File Photo/ Collected
File Photo/ Collected

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who is also Awami League president, today said uninterrupted and quality power and energy supply are assured if Awami League is elected.

"In the last three terms, groundbreaking and revolutionary developments have been made in the country's power sector," she said while announcing the election manifesto of Awami League at the capital's Sonargaon hotel today (27 December).

She also said longterm plans have been adopted to increase power generation capacity to 40,000 MW by 2030 and 60,000 MW by 2041.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Sheikh Hasina also said, 10,000 megawatts of electricity will be produced from clean energy. The process of modernising the grid to transmit electricity generated by renewable and nuclear power plants has started, she added.

The election manifesto announcement programme was inaugurated by Agriculture Minister Dr Abdur Razzaque at the capital's Sonargaon hotel today.

Speaking at the event, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader said Sheikh Hasina is an inspirational leader who is focused on the future generation.

Insisting on Awami League's commitment to perfecting democracy, Quader asserted, "We are not afraid about the outcome of the election."

"Despite recurrent arson attacks and violence, we remain resolute. Under Sheikh Hasina's leadership, we will overcome these conspiracies and terrorism, preserving the honour of the red-green flag and securing victory, InShaa'Allah," he added.

According to AL sources, the party will prioritise 11 issues in its manifesto, including efforts to maintain commodity prices.

Employable education and employment for the youth, a modern technology-dependent Smart Bangladesh, an integrated agricultural system, and affordable healthcare for low-income people are some of the key areas focused on the election manifesto.

Regarding climate change and environmental protection, the prime minister noted that Bangladesh ranks 7th among the ten countries most affected by climate change, according to the Global Climate Risk Index 2021.

"Successfully addressing and adapting to climate change challenges is Bangladesh's biggest physical-natural challenge," she said.

"Our undertaking would be that the policies and plans already adopted by the government will protect Bangladesh from the effects of climate change and global warming, create a pollution-free environment, and protect water resources," she added.

According to the AL president, some programmes will continue to be implemented to address climate change risks, including productive or social forestry increased to 20%; improvement of air quality in Dhaka and other major cities; promotion of zero-emission/disposal of industrial waste; conservation, restoration, and protection of wetlands in various cities according to the law; and construction of 500 metres wide permanent green belt along the seacoast.

The manifesto includes issues for implementing the Prime Minister's goals of transforming Bangladesh into a developed nation by the year 2041.

In its 2008 election manifesto, AL's slogan was "The Charter of Change."

In 2014, it was "Bangladesh is Moving Forward." In 2018, the party's slogan was "Road to Prosperity."

Bangladesh / Top News

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina / power / energy

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sketch: TBS

Supply chains are breaking. They'll rebuild stronger

4h | Panorama
BNF’s procession in Bashabo to support Shafi Ullah Andolon - their Dhaka-9 candidate contesting on Television symbol - with party Chairman Abul Kalam Azad in the middle. PHOTO: MASUM BILLAH

BNF: 12 MP candidates and a procession of about 25 people

4h | Panorama
Masud Khan. Sketch: TBS

'Small cement companies will find it difficult to absorb the shock'

5h | Panorama
Empowering a city through architecture: The Nagar Bhaban of Narayanganj City Corporation

Empowering a city through architecture: The Nagar Bhaban of Narayanganj City Corporation

22h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

The United States started attacking Iraq!

The United States started attacking Iraq!

14h | Videos
Child abuse images created with AI

Child abuse images created with AI

2h | Videos
Environmentally polluting steel industry waste fetches dollars

Environmentally polluting steel industry waste fetches dollars

4h | Videos
Afghan trio sanctioned for prioritising personal interests

Afghan trio sanctioned for prioritising personal interests

15h | Videos