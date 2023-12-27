AL election manifesto: Uninterrupted, quality power and energy supply to be ensured

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who is also Awami League president, today said uninterrupted and quality power and energy supply are assured if Awami League is elected.

"In the last three terms, groundbreaking and revolutionary developments have been made in the country's power sector," she said while announcing the election manifesto of Awami League at the capital's Sonargaon hotel today (27 December).

She also said longterm plans have been adopted to increase power generation capacity to 40,000 MW by 2030 and 60,000 MW by 2041.

Sheikh Hasina also said, 10,000 megawatts of electricity will be produced from clean energy. The process of modernising the grid to transmit electricity generated by renewable and nuclear power plants has started, she added.

The election manifesto announcement programme was inaugurated by Agriculture Minister Dr Abdur Razzaque at the capital's Sonargaon hotel today.

Speaking at the event, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader said Sheikh Hasina is an inspirational leader who is focused on the future generation.

Insisting on Awami League's commitment to perfecting democracy, Quader asserted, "We are not afraid about the outcome of the election."

"Despite recurrent arson attacks and violence, we remain resolute. Under Sheikh Hasina's leadership, we will overcome these conspiracies and terrorism, preserving the honour of the red-green flag and securing victory, InShaa'Allah," he added.

According to AL sources, the party will prioritise 11 issues in its manifesto, including efforts to maintain commodity prices.

Employable education and employment for the youth, a modern technology-dependent Smart Bangladesh, an integrated agricultural system, and affordable healthcare for low-income people are some of the key areas focused on the election manifesto.

Regarding climate change and environmental protection, the prime minister noted that Bangladesh ranks 7th among the ten countries most affected by climate change, according to the Global Climate Risk Index 2021.

"Successfully addressing and adapting to climate change challenges is Bangladesh's biggest physical-natural challenge," she said.

"Our undertaking would be that the policies and plans already adopted by the government will protect Bangladesh from the effects of climate change and global warming, create a pollution-free environment, and protect water resources," she added.

According to the AL president, some programmes will continue to be implemented to address climate change risks, including productive or social forestry increased to 20%; improvement of air quality in Dhaka and other major cities; promotion of zero-emission/disposal of industrial waste; conservation, restoration, and protection of wetlands in various cities according to the law; and construction of 500 metres wide permanent green belt along the seacoast.

The manifesto includes issues for implementing the Prime Minister's goals of transforming Bangladesh into a developed nation by the year 2041.

In its 2008 election manifesto, AL's slogan was "The Charter of Change."

In 2014, it was "Bangladesh is Moving Forward." In 2018, the party's slogan was "Road to Prosperity."