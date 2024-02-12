ADB can help build power market to facilitate electricity sales: Nasrul

Energy

TBS Report
12 February, 2024, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 12 February, 2024, 10:04 pm

Related News

ADB can help build power market to facilitate electricity sales: Nasrul

“We have a plan to import about 9,000 megawatts of electricity in the future,” he says

TBS Report
12 February, 2024, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 12 February, 2024, 10:04 pm
State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid and ADB South Asia Director General Takeo Konishi at the Secretariat on 12 February. Photo: Courtesy
State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid and ADB South Asia Director General Takeo Konishi at the Secretariat on 12 February. Photo: Courtesy

State Minister for Power, Energy, and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid emphasised the role of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) in establishing a regional power market, allowing countries to buy and sell electricity based on demand.

"The ADB can help create a power market, through which electricity can be bought and sold as required," the minister told the ADB's South Asia Director General Takeo Konishi at the Secretariat yesterday.

"Bangladesh should increase the number of ADB-aided projects as the country eyes exporting power to Nepal or Bhutan in winter. Moreover, we have a plan to import about 9,000 megawatts of electricity in the future. A good consultant is needed to determine the true cost of fuel. The ADB can assist Bangladesh in this regard," he said. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

During the meeting, both parties also discussed other issues related to mutual interests.

ADB South Asia Director General Takeo Konishi discussed increasing the participation of the private sector in energy transition, financing for establishing roadmaps in electric vehicles, energy efficiency and solar irrigation, regional interconnection, and project readiness.

Noting that special importance is being given to the participation of the government, private individuals, or institutions for maximum utilisation of resources, Nasrul further said bonds are being issued to reduce government subsidies. 

"There is a strong potential for a positive outcome if Bangladesh and the ADB collaborate on developing key technologies and building a common data centre," the state minister also said. 

The ADB is financing seven projects worth $2.57 billion in the power sector. 

Among others, ADB Country Director Edimon Ginting was also present during the meeting.

Top News

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid / ADB / power

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The X90 seems promising for the Bangladeshi market with its blend of premium features, six seating capabilities and 1500cc engine that translates to both a lower annual income tax and a lower price sticker. Photo: Nafirul Haq

Exploring the Proton X90: Where comfort meets utility

5h | Wheels
While Jomman (pictured left) uses stock footage to explain scientific theories, Rauful carries out experiments in his videos. Photos: Courtesy

Science explainer videos in Bangla take flight

11h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Darwin at 215: Survival of the fittest in the age of AI

15h | Panorama
Photos: Collected

Glamour and glow: The magic of celebrity beauty brands

12h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Who is ahead of Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg?

Who is ahead of Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg?

1h | Videos
India have lost to Aussies in 3 finals in just 7 months

India have lost to Aussies in 3 finals in just 7 months

2h | Videos
Yarn, clothes, pillows and geo bags are made from plastic cotton

Yarn, clothes, pillows and geo bags are made from plastic cotton

3h | Videos
Pak Gen. Election is a repetition of 1970’s Election

Pak Gen. Election is a repetition of 1970’s Election

5h | Videos