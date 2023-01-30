40,092 power lines disconnected in 14 years: Nasrul

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid on Monday said that since 1 January, 2009, some 40,092 illegal electricity connections have been disconnected under the Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB).

The minister made the remarks at the parliament in response to a question from ruling party lawmaker Nurunnabi Chowdhury on Monday (30 January).

Responding to lawmaker M Abdul Latif, Nasrul said the country's power capacity has increased from 4,942MW to 26,700MW in the last 14 years under the Awami League government.

He said according to the power sector's master plan, the target of 24,000MW power generation has been achieved in 2021.

Besides, the government is committed to implementing the plan to increase the capacity to 40,000MW by 2030 and 60,000MW by 2041, Nasrul said.

"To achieve that, the government has formulated the "Integrated Energy and Power Master Plan (IEPMP)", which is almost at its final stage," the state minister added.