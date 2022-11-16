Energy supply to Bangladesh: Turkiye will be 'more than happy' to be a transit country, says ambassador

Bangladesh

UNB
16 November, 2022, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 16 November, 2022, 02:02 pm

Energy supply to Bangladesh: Turkiye will be 'more than happy' to be a transit country, says ambassador

Ambassador Mustafa Osman Turan today said Turkiye would be "more than happy" to play the role of a transit country for energy supply to Bangladesh.

He said the Russian Federation has conveyed that it would like to see Turkiye as an energy hub for exporting oil and gas to Europe.

"If that is possible for Bangladesh and some formula can be found, and if we need to play a role in this as a transit country, of course we will be more than happy to do so," said Ambassador Turan.

He said Turkiye is not a country with energy resources, adding, "So, we are not a source country for energy supply but we are a transit country."

Asked about his impression of Bangladesh's relations with India and China, he said Bangladesh is benefitting from cooperation with both countries.

"Bangladesh's foreign policy is doing very well under the circumstances. It's very prudent not to take any side. Bangladesh's foreign policy is navigating successfully so far," he said.

Responding to a question on defence cooperation between Bangladesh and Turkey, he said it is a "substantial cooperation", but he did not disclose details.

The envoy was speaking at a "Meet the Ambassador" programme in a Dhaka hotel.

Zillur Rahman, Executive Director of the Centre for Governance Studies moderated the programme.

Centre for Governance Studies (CGS) hosted the event in collaboration with the Friedrich-Ebert-Stiftung (FES) Bangladesh.

