One killed, 10 injured in cable car accident in southern Turkey

World+Biz

Reuters
13 April, 2024, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 13 April, 2024, 02:35 pm

Related News

One killed, 10 injured in cable car accident in southern Turkey

Twenty-four cabins were stranded in the air at 5:23 pm (1423 GMT) on Friday. Sixteen hours later, more than 60 people were still stranded in the remaining nine cabins in the air, the ministry said. One hundred and twelve people had been rescued

Reuters
13 April, 2024, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 13 April, 2024, 02:35 pm
Members of Turkey&#039;s Disaster Management Authority (AFAD) take part in a rescue operation after a cable car cabin collided with a broken pole, in Antalya, Turkey, April 12, 2024. Photo: Ihlas News Agency via REUTERS
Members of Turkey's Disaster Management Authority (AFAD) take part in a rescue operation after a cable car cabin collided with a broken pole, in Antalya, Turkey, April 12, 2024. Photo: Ihlas News Agency via REUTERS

One person was killed and 10 others were injured on Friday in the southern Turkish province of Antalya after a cable car cabin collided with a broken pole, the interior ministry said on Saturday.

Twenty-four cabins were stranded in the air at 5:23 pm (1423 GMT) on Friday. Sixteen hours later, more than 60 people were still stranded in the remaining nine cabins in the air, the ministry said. One hundred and twelve people had been rescued. 

None of the people waiting to be rescued had critical injuries or were in poor health, Disaster and Emergency Management Authority chairman Okay Memis told reporters at the scene, adding that they aimed to complete rescue work before sunset.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

In a statement on social media platform X, the interior ministry said seven helicopters and more than 500 rescue workers were carrying out rescue efforts. 

A video released by the interior ministry showed rescue personnel tied to safety ropes climbing into cabins.

According to the information on its website, the cable car has 36 cabins with a capacity of six people each, and it takes an average of nine minutes to go uphill to the Tunektepe facility with panoramic views of the city of Antalya.

 

Top News

Türkiye

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Mohammed Abul Hossain Medda, around 60 years old, sells the infamous Kauwa Biryani straight from his van. Photo: Rexy Jason Gomez

Kauwa Biryani: Sporting a funny name with a growing fame in Dhaka streets 

19h | Features
Minister, Walton, and Singer have ongoing offers that allow the customers to get a concession on the price of the appliance they want to purchase in exchange for the used one. Walton’s Marcel AC and Singer’s Beko fridge brands also have this offer. Photo: Collected

Old AC and fridge exchange offers: Where do the used appliances go?

21h | Panorama
‘Sundarbaner Durdhorso Dossuder Rupantorer Golpo’

How the Sundarbans pirates changed their way 

21h | Panorama
Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Shamsuddin Ahmed & Sons: The 112 year journey of Dhaka's first gun shop

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Germany does not want scanning cars to prevent illegal parking

Germany does not want scanning cars to prevent illegal parking

16h | Videos
The roof garden is full of exotic fruits and vegetables

The roof garden is full of exotic fruits and vegetables

18h | Videos
Shathira Jakir Jesy, an ICC panel umpire, reminisces about her Eid memories with TBS

Shathira Jakir Jesy, an ICC panel umpire, reminisces about her Eid memories with TBS

17h | Videos
The master of making the young old

The master of making the young old

1d | Videos