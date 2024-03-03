Bangladesh, Türkiye keen to increase trade through diversification of commodities

On the third day of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum in Antalya, Türkiye, Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud called on the Foreign Minister of Türkiye Hakan Fidan today (3 March). Photo: UNB

Bangladesh and Türkiye are keen to increase bilateral trade by diversifying trade commodities.

On the third day of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum in Antalya, Türkiye, Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud called on the Foreign Minister of Türkiye Hakan Fidan today (3 March).

Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud proposed contract farming between the two countries where Bangladeshi farmers and experts will do seasonal cultivation in Türkiye and travel back to Bangladesh after yield.

Bangladesh and Türkiye also hoped that the war in Ukraine would end soon and thus the price of fuel, LNG and crop would come down, which is now essential for economic growth of both countries as well as the developing world.

His Turkish counterpart wished to examine the issue and hoped to discuss it during the next Foreign Office Consultation in July in Dhaka.

Hasan Mahmud thanked his counterpart for very successfully organising the Antalya Diplomacy Forum where 70 Foreign and other Ministers and 9 Heads of State attended.

He conveyed the foreign minister of Türkiye the appreciation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to invite her to the Forum by Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and handed over the return letter of the prime minister to the Turkish president.

In the meeting, Hasan mentioned about the excellent relations between the two brotherly peoples, and expressed his felicitation in the celebration of 100 years of Independence of Türkiye and the 50 years of bilateral relations between Bangladesh and Türkiye.

He said, "The warm bonds of friendship are constantly growing."

He said the Father of the Nation of Bangladesh Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was strongly inspired by the struggle of Kemal Ataturk, the Father of the Nation of Türkiye.

Haka Fidan thanked Hasan for his attendance at the AFD and the prime minister for her appreciation letter to Tecep Tayyip Ergadon and wished to work together with Bangladesh in important regional and global affairs.

He assured his country's continued support to the cause of Rohingya repatriation to Myanmar.

The Foreign Minister of Bangladesh reiterated his gratitude for Türkiye's support, and wished Türkiye would also play a greater role to stop the Israeli atrocities in Gaza.

In response to his counterpart, Hasan assured that both the education and law ministries of Bangladesh would soon settle the Turkish Hope School management issue.

The foreign minister invited the Foreign Minister of Türkiye to visit Bangladesh at a suitable time, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Director General of the East Europe Wing of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh Shah Ahmed Shafi and Bangladesh Ambassador to Türkiye M Amanul Huq were present at the meeting.