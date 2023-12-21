Election will be held in fair way: EC Ahsan Habib

Bangladesh

“We will create a suitable environment so that voters can come to the polling station to cast their votes,” said the election commissioner.

Election Commissioner Brigadier General Md Ahsan Habib Khan expressed his hope that the upcoming elections will be conducted in a free, fair, neutral, and festive atmosphere.

"We will create a suitable environment and provide security so that all voters can come to the polling station and cast their votes for whomever they want," said the election commissioner during the discussion meeting at the Khulna District Shilpakala Academy Auditorium on Thursday.

He was the chief guest at the meeting, which included returning officers, assistant returning officers, law enforcement members, and election-related officials from Khulna, Satkhira, and Bagerhat districts.

Regarding maintaining order in the polling stations, he said, "The Election Commission will demonstrate a zero-tolerance policy. The officials involved in the election process will work with one hundred percent honesty. The administration, police, and law enforcement agencies have been deployed to ensure that candidates can campaign in a smooth, safe, and secure manner."

