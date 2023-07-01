Efforts on to break syndicates behind essentials' price hike: Commerce minister

Bangladesh

UNB
01 July, 2023, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 01 July, 2023, 03:52 pm

Efforts on to break syndicates behind essentials' price hike: Commerce minister

UNB
01 July, 2023, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 01 July, 2023, 03:52 pm
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi on Saturday (1 July) said efforts are on to crack down on the syndicates involved in raising the prices of essential commodities in the country.

He said this while talking to journalists at the opening ceremony of 'District Young Launching' of Rotary Club at Shaheed Abu Naser Specialized Hospital in Khulna on Saturday.

"We are trying so that no syndicate can work. Syndicates of traders are active for years, as a result, it is taking time but we are trying."

He also said the government has been providing one crore families with food at a low price and they have been trying to help people at level best.

Khulna City Corporation's newly elected Mayor Talukder Abdul Khaleque, Rotary Club District Governor Md Ashrafuzzaman Nannu and Zonal Event Chair SM Nazrul Islam, among others, were present at the ceremony.

