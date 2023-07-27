Universities should encourage case-based learning: Educationists

Education

TBS Report
27 July, 2023, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 27 July, 2023, 06:18 pm

Related News

Universities should encourage case-based learning: Educationists

TBS Report
27 July, 2023, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 27 July, 2023, 06:18 pm
Universities should encourage case-based learning: Educationists

To understand real life properly as academia, universities should encourage case- and research-based learning for the students, Deputy Education Minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury has said.

"Higher education in our country is extensively dependent on the teaching-learning system, which always encourages students to gather knowledge through memorisation," said Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury in a conference named "1st International Case Conference on Business and Management 2023", organised by Brac University at its auditorium on Thursday.

"A large number of students are coming to jobs every year with only rote knowledge. They have no applied knowledge. We will call this system of learning 'Hafeji' style," said the deputy education minister, adding, "We continue counting memorisation of information as education, but without practical knowledge it is not real education."

He said, "We welcome Brac University to introduce such a case- and research-based learning system in the country for the first time. It will encourage all institutions to follow the system."

Professor Syed Ferhat Anwar of the Institute of Business Administration said, "Four methods are used for learning, which are – acquisition of knowledge, dissemination of knowledge, creation of knowledge, and advancement of knowledge. Among these four, creation and advancement of Knowledge are very important, but we do not practice that."

Tamara Hasan Abed, chairman of the board of trustees of Brac University, said, "Harvard conducted a case study on Brac and Aarong. They researched the creation of Aarong, its rise, and business practices, and produced a documentary, which was shown to the students there to inform them about practical knowledge."

BRAC University

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Antelpes are incredibly biodiverse across Asia and Africa. Photo: Collected

Graceful antelopes: Masters of speed and elegance

6h | Earth
Sketch: TBS

Why 'Barbie' tickets aren't more expensive

8h | Panorama
Hun Sen&#039;s tenure has been marked by the systematic suppression of any opposition. Photo: Reuters

Hun Sen's playbook for power

8h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Eriko vs Imran: The inside story of a parent's fight over their children’s custody

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How indecision makes you smarter

How indecision makes you smarter

3h | TBS Career
Operation in search of bill defaulters and illegal gas lines

Operation in search of bill defaulters and illegal gas lines

6h | TBS Stories
Foreign envoys warned against issuing joint statement regarding Hero Alom's assault

Foreign envoys warned against issuing joint statement regarding Hero Alom's assault

1d | TBS Today
Is Barbie a role model for children?

Is Barbie a role model for children?

23h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
World Diabetes Day today. Photo/UN
World+Biz

Diabetes patients at increased risk of death from Covid-19, warns UN chief

3
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Trade

Commercial space demand still low

4
The logo of China Unicom is displayed at a news conference in Hong Kong March 31, 2009. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/Files
Global Economy

China Unicom says Trump order to ban US investments in Chinese firms may hit share price