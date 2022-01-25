SUST students vow to continue demo demanding removal of VC

The students of Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST) have vowed to continue their demonstrations until the Vice-Chancellor Farid Uddin Ahmed is removed from his position.

The protesting students made their announcement at a press conference today.

They announced that their decision to continue their fight is unanimous among those who have been protesting.

Also noting that their decision has not been influenced or incited by any outsiders, they vowed to carry on or else they would not be able to forgive themselves if they quit now.

"Since the very beginning of the protest, we have remained firm on our demand to remove the VC," stated the students.

The students also claimed that the VC ruled the campus like the Taliban, as he allegedly ordered female students to return to the halls by evening, removed local tea stalls resulting in food and snack crisis among students, and committed many other offences to the students as such.

"For the past four years or more, we have begrudged the VC for his wrongdoings. He does not deserve to hold his position," claimed the students.