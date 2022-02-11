SUST students’ demand for VC removal to be conveyed to president: Dipu Moni

Education Minister Dipu Moni has assured the students of conveying their demand for the removal of Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST) Vice Chancellor Farid Uddin Ahmed to the president.

"As the president takes the decision of appointing or removing a vice-chancellor, he will be informed about the students' demand for the VC's removal. He will take the final decision," she said after a meeting with a delegation of agitating students of SUST at Sylhet Circuit House on Friday.

Then, the minister went to SUST campus and assured general students of accepting their demands in phases.

She along with Deputy Minister for Education Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Nowfel, other officials of her ministry and officials of University Grants Commission (UGC) came to Sylhet in the morning to talk to the protesting students of the SUST.

Talking to reporters after the meeting, Dipu Moni said, "Most of the demands of the students are logical. We have already accepted some of their demands. The rest will be accepted in phases."

"Initiatives will be taken after talking to the university administration to bring the normalcy back in the university as soon as possible," she also said.

The minister further said the students also have to behave responsibly in order to run the university smoothly and to resume the academic activities."

Dipu Moni also held a meeting with SUST Vice-chancellor Farid Uddin Ahmed and the teachers at the Vice Chancellor's building at night.

"In the meeting, the minister had asked the VC Farid to continue performing his duty," SUST registrar Md Ishfaqul Hussain said.

After holding the meetings with the students and teachers, the minister left the campus at night.