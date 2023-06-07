Secondary schools to remain closed Thursday due to heatwave

Education

TBS Report
07 June, 2023, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 07 June, 2023, 05:50 pm

Related News

Secondary schools to remain closed Thursday due to heatwave

TBS Report
07 June, 2023, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 07 June, 2023, 05:50 pm
Secondary schools to remain closed Thursday due to heatwave

The Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education has announced that the classes of all secondary schools in the country will remain closed on Thursday (8 June), due to the severe heatwave. 

The decision was announced in a press release of the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education on Wednesday (7 June).

The ministry has taken the decision considering the health and wellbeing of the students, the release said.

Earlier on 4 June, the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education announced the closure of classes in all government primary schools from 5-8 June due to the same reason.

On 5 June, the government ordered the suspension of all classes of the primary section of all public and private secondary schools till 8 June amid the severe heatwave.

Top News

Heatwave / Secondary / secondary schools / closed

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Why aspiration mismatch is a bigger challenge than skill mismatch

4h | Pursuit
Akhand Bharat: What's in a map?

Akhand Bharat: What's in a map?

8h | Panorama
The 500-bed, 12-storey Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery is the country’s first specialised burn institute. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Treatment is a byproduct, not the focus: Inside Bangladesh's largest specialised burn institute 

6h | Panorama
Marcus Ashworth/Columnist

Brics raging against the dollar is an exercise in futility

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

DU students are suffering due to electricity

DU students are suffering due to electricity

3h | TBS Stories
'Lal Biroi' in Gaibandha

'Lal Biroi' in Gaibandha

4h | TBS Stories
Imran fears re-arrest

Imran fears re-arrest

22h | TBS World
Zlatan Ibrahimovic retires from football

Zlatan Ibrahimovic retires from football

1d | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership
Banking

bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership

2
Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Splash

The Night Dhaka did NOT vibe with Anuv Jain

3
Country's first floating solar power plant connected to national grid
Energy

Country's first floating solar power plant connected to national grid

4
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study

5
Photo: TBS
Energy

2nd unit of Payra power plant to shut down over coal shortage

6
Photo: Md Jahidul Islam
Environment

After Dhaka South, Dhaka North fells trees on Technical intersection