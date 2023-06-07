Secondary schools to remain closed Thursday due to heatwave

The Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education has announced that the classes of all secondary schools in the country will remain closed on Thursday (8 June), due to the severe heatwave.

The decision was announced in a press release of the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education on Wednesday (7 June).

The ministry has taken the decision considering the health and wellbeing of the students, the release said.

Earlier on 4 June, the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education announced the closure of classes in all government primary schools from 5-8 June due to the same reason.

On 5 June, the government ordered the suspension of all classes of the primary section of all public and private secondary schools till 8 June amid the severe heatwave.